“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”: Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

The controversy between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate that began on December 28 took a rather dramatic turn, as Tate was arrested by the Romanian authorities earlier today. Hearing the news, Thunberg took to Twitter to provide her take on the situation.

On December 30, 2022, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reacted to the news of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's arrest. She took a sly dig at the Anglo-American former professional kickboxer, suggesting that "this is what happens" when people don't recycle their pizza boxes. Thunberg's response to Tate read:

Greta Thunberg @GretaThunberg this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes

Fans react to Greta Thungberg's response to Andrew Tate

Greta Thunberg's response quickly took over Twitter, as it attracted over 430,000 likes within an hour of its posting. Several verified and prominent personalities reacted, with David Gokhshtein commenting:

Twitch partner Brycent humorously stated that the pizza box was the "real MVP:"

Brycent 🚀 @brycent_ 🏾 @GretaThunberg I think we can all agree that the pizza box is the real MVP. @GretaThunberg I think we can all agree that the pizza box is the real MVP. 👏🏾

German-Finnish internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom responded by simply posting emojis:

Twitter user @RachiRojas stated that Thunberg was the "true queen of the North:"

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Dean Nye @Dean_Nye @GretaThunberg Who needs fireworks to see in the new year when you have a public burning like this. @GretaThunberg Who needs fireworks to see in the new year when you have a public burning like this.

Why did Greta Thunberg call out Andrew Tate by using pizza boxes as an example?

The catalyst for Thunberg's response can be traced back to a tweet made by Tate on December 29, in which he responded to Greta Thunberg's comeback.

In a two-minute video, the Briton "released some greenhouse gasses" by smoking a cigar and instructing his associates not to recycle pizza boxes. He was seen ordering pizzas from a Romanian fast-food chain, Jerry's Pizza. Andrew Tate was heard saying:

"I'm not actually mad at Greta. Please bring me pizza and make sure that these boxes are not recycled! Thank you."

The next day (December 30), the creator of Hustlers University was arrested by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, r*pe, and organized crime. The news spread like wildfire on numerous social media platforms, with the Twitter community sharing their thoughts on Tate's arrest.

Twitter user @Esqueer_'s update, in particular, gained a lot of traction:

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic."

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

What are the allegations against Andrew Tate?

In a press release dated December 29, 2022, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Romania alleged that Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were members of a criminal group.

There were four suspects in total, who were accused of orchestrating crimes such as human trafficking and r*pe. In one of the more severe allegations, DIICOT claimed that the victims were s*xually exploited by the group members. Readers can view the official press release here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes