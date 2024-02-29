"This makes me sick" - Fans react as a clip of Wilbur Soot saying he hit Technoblade's surgery spot with an apple goes viral

On February 28, 2024, a 45-second clip featuring William "Wilbur Soot" went viral on X. This started trending after his ex-partner, Shelby Shubble, leveled serious allegations against him. For those out of the loop, Shelby Shubble hosted a livestream on February 21, 2024, titled talking about something more serious, in which she accused Wilbur Soot of abuse.

Shelby Shubble stated that Wilbur Soot bit her without her consent and that the situation escalated to the point where she had bruises "all over" her arms. She stated:

"His biting escalated to a point where I was covered in bruises all over my arms. And they hurt, and he would poke at them for fun. And he even felt so comfortable showing off my bruises that he had caused to our friends because he would bite me so hard by accident. 'By accident.'"

On February 28, 2024, X user @C0bbles_ posted a short clip from William's old Twitch livestream, during which he discussed his interaction with Minecraft legend Alex "Technoblade." Wilbur Soot stated that after the former YouTuber said he was "really bad at throwing," he "pelted" apples at him, which ended up hitting the spot where Technoblade had surgery.

What did Wilbur Soot say about Technoblade in the viral clip? Explored

The 45-second video posted on X began with William saying he was "gently throwing" apples at a bag Technoblade held in a garden. According to Wilbur Soot, the Minecraft star stated that he was "really bad at throwing." In response, the 27-year-old threw the apple "as hard as he could" at Technoblade.

He said:

"...And started picking all of the apples. I was, like, gently throwing them into a bag he was holding on the ground in the garden. At one point, he said that I was really bad at throwing. So, I just took an apple, and as hard as I could, pelted it! (The streamer bursts out laughing) I pelted it at Techno."

The Briton claimed he aimed the fruit at Technoblade's stomach. However, it struck the latter at his surgery spot:

"I aimed for, like, his stomach. but I missed and hit him right here (The streamer points at his right shoulder). Right where his surgery was. And my boy Technoblade, he's a champion because he just puts down the basket, and just stands there, like this... and just waits."

Wilbur Soot added:

"I felt so bad. I felt so bad, but also, it was quite funny, and he did deserve it."

Netizens react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, numerous netizens have weighed in on the viral clip on X. Here's what they had to say about it.

According to X user @Marshmallowin_, Shelby Shubble and Technoblade's father "confirmed" that Wilbur Soot "pelted" the fruit at him. However, they claimed it was a lemon, not an apple. Meanwhile, @KaylaBePog stated that Technoblade should be excluded from the controversy as a show of respect.