"This cannot be real" - Fans amused as Matan Even challenges heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora during KSI's boxing face-off

YouTuber Matan Even, who goes by the nickname "The Bill Clinton Kid," has once again captured the attention of his fans with a viral moment. At the weigh-in event for KSI's boxing match on May 12, 2023, Matan sneaked onto the stage in boxing attire and comically challenged former WBC heavyweight title contender Derek Chisora.

It should be noted, however, that the two fighters would not be evenly matched, as Derek towers over Matan at 6'2" and weighs approximately 118 kgs. The content creator is roughly half that size.

Matan Even has garnered a sort of cult following in the past year or so, thanks to his personality and appearances in unexpected places. He has once again captured the internet's attention with his latest stunt.

It could be argued that Matan is biting off more than he can chew in this situation. Challenging Derek Chisora, who is significantly larger and more experienced in the ring, may not be a wise move for him.

Facing off against the 39-year-old boxer, Matan said:

"I'm gonna knock you out, brother. Tomorrow, I'm gonna knock you out cold."

Derek sarcastically responded:

"I'm shi**ing my boots right now. My legs are shaking."

Matan carried on:

"Listen, my chain cost double his. I'm a real gangster. I'm knocking him out, 100%."

When asked in which round he would knock out Derek, Matan promptly replied, "Three." Derek, however, was quick to shut him down, saying he would knock the YouTuber out by the first round.

Matan's unusual challenge garners reactions

In recent weeks, Matan Even has engaged in a feud with Hasan "HasanAbi," a Twitch streamer who is also twice his size.

Matan's second challenge in just a few weeks was met with a variety of reactions from fans who found the entertainment value in the situation. Here are some of the reactions:

The Wembley Arena in London will host the Misfits Boxing 007 event on May 13, 2023, featuring KSI in the main event against Joe Fournier. The main card of the event will feature other popular influencers, including Deji, Salt Papi, and Swarmz.

