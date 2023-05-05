"You shoved a pole at me like a little b**ch" - Matan Even accuses HasanAbi of threatening him at WGA strike

On May 5, 2023, Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" got into a feud with Matan Even, who is popularly known as the "Bill Clinton Kid." It all started when the former expressed frustration at Matan, stream-sniping him at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Following their interaction, HasanAbi tweeted that "children deserve" coal mines:

Matan Even responded and stated that the Turkish-American personality should have said the phrase mentioned above to his face rather than standing "frozen":

According to Hasan, he asked Matan to "step aside politely," which prompted the latter to claim that the streamer was threatening him:

hasanabi @hasanthehun @mataneven i asked you to step aside politely for the adults to picket and you said i was threatening you, i cant be the father you never had little buddy. @mataneven i asked you to step aside politely for the adults to picket and you said i was threatening you, i cant be the father you never had little buddy. https://t.co/vwsQ2yEcRm

The back-and-forth concluded with Matan Even alleging that HasanAbi tried to scare him and "shoved a pole" at him. He added:

"You tried to scare me by getting in my face, then you shoved a pole at me like a little b**ch." I asked if you were threatening me because of how pathetic you looked. There's a reason your cameraman panned away."

"Childish behavior from a child" - Netizens react to HasanAbi and Matan Even's feud

The catalyst for the heated interaction can be traced to an incident that occurred on HasanAbi's livestream earlier today. Matan Even appeared during the WGA strike broadcast while holding a protest sign that read, "We love landlords." He asked for a handshake from the content creator, claiming that he was waging "war against unions":

"We love landlords. War against unions. We are here to protest against landlords and the unions. We love them. Can we do, like, a quick shake on hands, that we love landlords? Look! (More people appear on the camera) We love landlords! We love them a lot. We're all against unions. They are not fair to the corporate companies."

The interaction went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, with the latter's community expressing their displeasure with Matan's antics. User @tnega74's comment received over 75 likes, in which they wrote:

Tnega74 @tnega74 @mataneven You are a tiny child who thinks it's cool baiting adults to fight with you. Your world view is about as tiny as you are. Pathetic childish behavior from a child. Not surprising at all maybe one day you will grow up and look back at this and be ashamed. @mataneven You are a tiny child who thinks it's cool baiting adults to fight with you. Your world view is about as tiny as you are. Pathetic childish behavior from a child. Not surprising at all maybe one day you will grow up and look back at this and be ashamed.

Another fan claimed that Matan Even approached HasanAbi "intentionally":

The 32-year-old Twitch streamer's editor, Ostonox, also commented:

ostonox @OS2NOX @mataneven he got in your face? I didnt see him crouch @mataneven he got in your face? I didnt see him crouch

Some of the more relevant reactions were along these lines:

MixedMarv @MixedMarv @mataneven i dont understand. When little guy tweets for Hasan to have say something to his has face at the time. Then Hasan does say something to little guys face and provides the clip. What was little guy expecting? @mataneven i dont understand. When little guy tweets for Hasan to have say something to his has face at the time. Then Hasan does say something to little guys face and provides the clip. What was little guy expecting?

ana @toxxic_trexx @mataneven lil bro you went out of your way to go crash the writers strike just so you could harass a streamer you don’t like…quit while you’re behind @mataneven lil bro you went out of your way to go crash the writers strike just so you could harass a streamer you don’t like…quit while you’re behind

Here's what the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say:

Hasan has been embroiled in feuds with well-known figures for the past few months. Most recently, he clashed with controversial personality Adin Ross, who issued a DMCA strike against him and other YouTubers. This resulted in the political commentator stating that he would provide financial assistance to those who wanted to take legal action against Adin Ross.

