"This s**t makes me want to cry" - IShowSpeed pays respect to Omegle's shutdown after 14 years

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has reacted to the news of the popular video-chatting platform Omegle's shutdown. During a livestream on November 9, 2023, the streamer opened Omegle's recent public statement and requested a moment of silence from his audience. Calling the situation "crazy," he reminisced about his time on the platform:

"RIP to Omegle, chat. RIP to Omegle, y'all. This is crazy. I remember being the young kid on this app and now, it's just gone, bro. Everybody in the chat, spam 'RIP to Omegle,' bro. I remember being a 14-year-old/13-year-old kid trolling women. Trolling girls. Trolling men. Trolling dogs. Trolling cats. Trolling every living thing and it's finally gone, bro."

IShowSpeed added that Omegle's closure made him want to cry:

"This s**t makes me want to cry, bro. Just out of memories that I had on this app, Omegle, bro. Just meeting random people, bro."

"That s**t is really f**king gone" - IShowSpeed requests 20 seconds of silence in remembrance of Omegle's closure

After requesting a 20-second moment of silence in remembrance of Omegle, IShowSpeed said:

"Yo, chat, let's have 20 seconds of moment of silence, bro. Omegle is not coming back. This will be the last of Omegle. So, chat, let's have 20 seconds of moments of silence, y'all. 20 seconds. And, for all the people who we lost in November, y'all. Omegle and on November. Rest in peace, Omegle, bro. Rest in peace, bro. Damn, that's crazy, bro. That s**t is really f**king gone, bruh. GGs, bro. That s**t really gone, bro."

The 18-year-old streamer asked fans if they knew why the video-chatting platform had shut down, with viewers jokingly saying it was because of him:

"Chat, does anybody know the reason why it's gone, bro? Because of me? Chat, tell me why. Bro, you know what? I'm not even going to talk about it."

The recently unbanned Twitch personality then checked to see if Omegle's competitor, OmeTV, was still available. He was delighted that it was still operational, with over 254,000 users online.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's address

Fans in the YouTube Live chat shared a wide range of reactions. Here's a snapshot of what they said during the Ohio native's address:

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular YouTube streamers, boasting an impressive 21.5 million subscribers on his channel. He is best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gaming content.