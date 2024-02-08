"This is so sad!": Fans react as KSI's first stream back ends early after IP gets leaked

Fans of popular British streamer Olajide "KSI" had quite the shock after his first stream after years was cut short after he, unfortunately, leaked his own IP address. Thousands had tuned in to see the internet personality stream, and after the mishap, clips of his reactions have gone viral on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment in various ways.

While detractors trolled Olajide, others noted that an IP leak for celebrities of his stature is not good. X user @FakasAFC exclaimed:

"That is so sad! He doesn't deserve this."

"You guys always got to ruin the fun": KSI reacts to his IP getting leaked an hour into his comeback stream

KSI had been teasing a comeback stream for a few weeks now. In the second week of January, he posted on X, insinuating that he might be down to play video games and live-stream other content like he used to do back in the day. The post caused quite a stir, with many fans welcoming the news.

For context, the pro boxer and singer might be familiar as a YouTuber to most, but he regularly streamed in the early days of his career. He is still partnered on Twitch under the alias KSIOlajidebt and currently has over 430K followers despite not going live on the Amazon-owned platform for about 11 years.

The news that he was coming back also set in motion a slew of requests from fellow content creators and fans to change platforms after KSI made a post asking which website he should use. Adin Ross tried to persuade KSI to join Kick, at the same time taking a diss at rivals, Twitch.

February 7, 2024, was the day he decided to come back to stream, announcing it in a post on X with a meme of himself and a caption saying:

"Today is the day I stream."

The post went viral and has over 2.2 million views at the moment from a majority of fans who eagerly awaited his return. However, the YouTube stream did not go down well because his IP got leaked about an hour into his comeback broadcast.

KSI himself looked quite disheartened while he announced that he would have to end stream early, and even had something to say to the leakers:

"Goddammit! Goddammit guys, my IP got leaked I got to end the stream. It's alright, I'll see you lot in a bit. Goddammit, you guys always have to ruin the fun."

Naturally, the clip has garnered a lot of reactions from fans. Here are some general responses from X.

It is unclear whether he will be taking extra steps to curb the IP leaks, but it does seem like fans can expect JJ to stream more, considering how short his comeback was.