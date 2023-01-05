“This wasn’t a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it” - Ninja goes off on people calling Fortnite a "kid's game"

Twitch's biggest streamer Tyler "Ninja" was not in the mood to entertain a viewer's remarks about Fortnite being a "kid's game."
Despite being involved in the gaming industry since he was a teenager, Ninja made his name during Fortnite's peak years. Having streamed with the likes of Drake and Neymar Jr., he has had some great moments while actively producing Fortnite-related content.
Although casuals often regard Fortnite as catering to a less mature audience, the game has developed, over the years, as one of the most competitive in the esports scene.
Naturally, Ninja lashed out at a viewer for critiquing the game. According to him, the game was not labeled a "kid's game" when other creators such as Guy "Dr DisRespect" dabbled in it. He exclaimed:
“This wasn’t a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it”
Ninja waves off Fortnite criticism, mocks people for crowing about Call of Duty
Ninja, often regarded as one of the largest online creators, was in no mood to take criticism from a viewer. In a recent stream, he addressed the remarks against Fortnite. The streamer exclaimed:
"This isn't a kid's game dude. This is a grown man, playing this game. Lots of them. Just because kids play it (doesn't make it a kid's game). Look at Minecraft bro. So many old people playing that game now. You know what's a kid's game? Hello Kitty Island."
Tyler continued by stating:
"Hey, this wasn't a kid's game three years ago. This wasn't a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it and Tim (TimTheTatman) was playing it and NICKMERCS was playing it, right? and CDNThe3rd was playing it. This wasn't a kid's game."
He described Fortnite as one of the "greatest" games to have ever been released. He also took shots at CoD players, stating:
"All of a sudden, it's a kid's game. Oh, because CoD came out with an actual good game for once. 'I play Warzone. I play a man's game. I f**king play a man's game. I play Call of Duty.' We are playing video games!"
Fans share their reaction to the clip
Ninja's brief rant was quickly shared across the internet. The gaming community took to the reply section to opine on the game. While the majority sided with the streamer, some rejected his statements for calling Fortnite one of the greatest games.
The following are some of the relevant reactions:
Tyler remains one of the top five most-watched (Clix, Sommerset, Jolavanille, and ZONY being the other four) Fortnite streamers on Twitch, averaging 7-10K views each live stream.
