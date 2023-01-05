“This wasn’t a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it” - Ninja goes off on people calling Fortnite a "kid's game"

Twitch's biggest streamer Tyler "Ninja" was not in the mood to entertain a viewer's remarks about Fortnite being a "kid's game."

Despite being involved in the gaming industry since he was a teenager, Ninja made his name during Fortnite's peak years. Having streamed with the likes of Drake and Neymar Jr., he has had some great moments while actively producing Fortnite-related content.

Although casuals often regard Fortnite as catering to a less mature audience, the game has developed, over the years, as one of the most competitive in the esports scene.

Naturally, Ninja lashed out at a viewer for critiquing the game. According to him, the game was not labeled a "kid's game" when other creators such as Guy "Dr DisRespect" dabbled in it. He exclaimed:

“This wasn’t a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it”

Ninja waves off Fortnite criticism, mocks people for crowing about Call of Duty

Ninja, often regarded as one of the largest online creators, was in no mood to take criticism from a viewer. In a recent stream, he addressed the remarks against Fortnite. The streamer exclaimed:

"This isn't a kid's game dude. This is a grown man, playing this game. Lots of them. Just because kids play it (doesn't make it a kid's game). Look at Minecraft bro. So many old people playing that game now. You know what's a kid's game? Hello Kitty Island."

Tyler continued by stating:

"Hey, this wasn't a kid's game three years ago. This wasn't a kid's game when Dr DisRespect was playing it and Tim (TimTheTatman) was playing it and NICKMERCS was playing it, right? and CDNThe3rd was playing it. This wasn't a kid's game."

He described Fortnite as one of the "greatest" games to have ever been released. He also took shots at CoD players, stating:

"All of a sudden, it's a kid's game. Oh, because CoD came out with an actual good game for once. 'I play Warzone. I play a man's game. I f**king play a man's game. I play Call of Duty.' We are playing video games!"

Fans share their reaction to the clip

Ninja's brief rant was quickly shared across the internet. The gaming community took to the reply section to opine on the game. While the majority sided with the streamer, some rejected his statements for calling Fortnite one of the greatest games.

The following are some of the relevant reactions:

Dan 🐲 @sock_bomb @HUN2R Never understood why people say this is a kids game when it has one of the highest skill gaps in any multiplayer game. kids wouldn’t be able to do it @HUN2R Never understood why people say this is a kids game when it has one of the highest skill gaps in any multiplayer game. kids wouldn’t be able to do it 😂

Pretender @Aurelianus_jr

This kido playes only one game ...lol and yeah, its a kids game.. @HUN2R LOL, if Fortnite is not a kids game, then how about he starts steaming Escape from Tarkov, QUAKE or DOOM...?!This kido playes only one game ...lol and yeah, its a kids game.. @HUN2R LOL, if Fortnite is not a kids game, then how about he starts steaming Escape from Tarkov, QUAKE or DOOM...?!This kido playes only one game ...lol and yeah, its a kids game..

Calle @Calle9900 @Aurelianus_jr @HUN2R Please dont do the "Tarkov is such a hardcore game for adults" i love tarkov but the game is not hard at all and kids could and probably do play it if they want to @Aurelianus_jr @HUN2R Please dont do the "Tarkov is such a hardcore game for adults" i love tarkov but the game is not hard at all and kids could and probably do play it if they want to

Ross @Ross_McDougall @HUN2R Someone needs to put that "i play a man's game" sample on top of that new nickleback butt rock riff haha @HUN2R Someone needs to put that "i play a man's game" sample on top of that new nickleback butt rock riff haha

Taylor Salim @TaylorSalim2 @HUN2R the fact he said it’s one of the best games ever made is funny @HUN2R the fact he said it’s one of the best games ever made is funny

Cade @Cade_fr @HUN2R only wrong thing he said was that warzone is good @HUN2R only wrong thing he said was that warzone is good

David @David31291073 @HUN2R Not a fan of Fortnite, not the art style or the multitude of odd characters running around with rifles. But ppl can play what they want. No game is a “kids game” life tries to sick the joy from us every day. So play what makes you happy. @HUN2R Not a fan of Fortnite, not the art style or the multitude of odd characters running around with rifles. But ppl can play what they want. No game is a “kids game” life tries to sick the joy from us every day. So play what makes you happy.

Grey Warden @ikmlhkmt @HUN2R I don't play Fortnite because my circle didn't like them so it gets boring to play alone, but i for sure don't know why people saying fornite for kids etc. The hate for this game i could never understood, because from what I've seen the content are always fun to play. @HUN2R I don't play Fortnite because my circle didn't like them so it gets boring to play alone, but i for sure don't know why people saying fornite for kids etc. The hate for this game i could never understood, because from what I've seen the content are always fun to play.

Castle @CastleBBX @HUN2R I mean the clips funny and all, but people were calling it a kids game the whole time. Was it right? Maybe not, but because of the bright colors, silly dances, and skins that targeted an obvious demographic it was called a kids game. @HUN2R I mean the clips funny and all, but people were calling it a kids game the whole time. Was it right? Maybe not, but because of the bright colors, silly dances, and skins that targeted an obvious demographic it was called a kids game.

MT @Matt_2k8 @HUN2R Remember when it was COD vs Battlefield and COD was the kids game and Battlefield was the man's game @HUN2R Remember when it was COD vs Battlefield and COD was the kids game and Battlefield was the man's game

Tyler remains one of the top five most-watched (Clix, Sommerset, Jolavanille, and ZONY being the other four) Fortnite streamers on Twitch, averaging 7-10K views each live stream.

