"This is wild": GMHikaru, GothamChess, and more streamers react to Magnus Carlsen's shocking loss against Karthikeyan Murali

Chess Grandmaster and part-time content creator Magnus Carlsen has recently seen his rating drop to its lowest point since 2017 after a shocking loss to the 24-year-old Indian GM Karthikeyan Murali. Carlsen has hit a rough patch lately, stumbling against much lower-rated opponents in the ongoing Qatar Masters 2023.

In response to this stunning upset, the chess streaming community, along with other content creators and enthusiasts, have weighed in on the situation. Streamer and YouTuber Levy "GothamChess" summed it up, saying:

"This is wild."

"This is the future for him" - GMHikaru reacts to Magnus Carlsen's shocking loss

Magnus Carlsen has a strong track record in classical chess, reigning supreme in the chess world for over a decade. Nonetheless, in the ongoing Qatar Masters 2023, he has been making waves in the headlines for some rather eyebrow-raising losses.

With Magnus, who boasts a rating over 2800, succumbing to a defeat against Karthikeyan Murali, rated more than 200 points lower, GothamChess weighed in on the situation, saying:

"A lot of things are playing here. There is this narrative of - 'Is this the moonlight, the sunset of the Magnus Carlsen Classical Chess career.' Is he gonna focus primarily on Rapid and Blitz?"

Hikaru "GMHikaru," who wears the dual hats of being both a GM and a full-time content creator, expressed his view that Magnus may need to brace himself for more such losses in the future, as an increasing number of talented Indian Grandmasters are emerging on the scene. He said:

"This is the future for him. The Indians are coming for him. It's going to be one Indian after another, after another, after another, after another—all the disciples of Vishy!"

The chess community at large has also joined the chorus of reactions, and here are some of their responses:

Magnus Carlsen has been making headlines more than once during the ongoing Qatar Masters 2023. Just last week, he grabbed attention by losing to Alisher Suleymenov.

What's particularly surprising is that he partially attributed his defeat to Alisher wearing a watch during the match, and he subsequently called out the tournament organizers for allowing this despite it violating FIDE rules.