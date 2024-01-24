"Thy strength befits a crown" - Knut meets gym-goer who the doctors told would be "braindead" and fans admire him

Knut and Mizkif’s gym, Iron Forge, has been home to interesting content over the past few weeks. The Norwegian bodybuilder met someone truly inspiring in his most recent stream on Twitch. While streaming, he worked alongside a powerlifter who was told by doctors that he would be braindead for the rest of his life - but here he is, doing incredible amounts of lifting and proving the doctors wrong.

It truly was a moment that inspired and impressed the LivestreamFails subReddit. There were no toxic, rude comments about the survivor, only positivity and appreciation. Many came out to say kind things about the man who was supposed to be braindead:

“Thy strength befits a crown”

One of Knut’s clients at the Iron Forge gym truly inspired netizens

During Knut’s most recent stream at the Iron Forge gym he owns alongside Mizkif, the streamer worked with a man who had suffered quite a bit in his time. His family was told he would be braindead forever. He suffered multiple seizures, a brain aneurysm, and an MRSA infection. Through all of this, the man persisted:

“And I survived. And they said I would be braindead forever. And I told the doctor. And he said, ‘What’s your goal when you get better?’ and I said my goal is to bench 405 one day.”

As this man told his story, Knut’s chat exploded with love and respect for this “Gigachad”, with virtually everyone impressed and proud of the man who continued to grow and get past such a terrifying diagnosis. Though, the man’s doctor wasn’t as kind:

“And he laughed, and said ‘Well, you should have more realistic goals’, and now I do 485. Hahah! I wish I could find him.”

Both Knut’s chat and the LivestreamFails subreddit had nothing but respect and love for this man who defied the diagnosis of being permanently braindead. Netizens were blown away by his strength and resilience.

Through this clip, some found the motivation to work out again (Image via Reddit)

Others were simply impressed by how much he could lift, especially given what the stranger had suffered earlier in his life. Some would admit that they no longer have an excuse not to go to the gym. This stranger turned out to be a real inspiration to many on LivestreamFails.

Some Redditors talked about how negative doctors are when it comes to fatal prognoses like this or cancer. Some thought it was because the doctors were trying to motivate someone to push forward, while others simply thought these doctors were jaded. While this person isn’t a normal case, people were still impressed.

After the clip, the two continued to talk about bodybuilding, and perhaps this stranger inspired Knut to go back after his pro bodybuilding card. It was truly a wholesome moment, especially after the bodybuilder's injury on Iron Forge Gym’s opening day.