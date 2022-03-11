TimTheTatman claims his "best SMG" loadout is better than MP40 in Warzone

TimTheTatman is well known for his following on YouTube. He previously streamed games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch. Lately, the streamer has been hopping on Apex Legends quite a few times to escape the sorry state of affairs in Caldera.

However, TimTheTatman is very popular for his chaotic videos on the Call of Duty battle royale title and especially for spectating random players. He has now come up with a new SMG class which he claims fits perfectly into the meta and might even be the best in the game.

Warzone Loadout @Warzone_Loadout



This category is more balanced than the long range

one. There are a lot of great options that will make you

slay!



Welgun, Owen and Lapa are top tier



Full loadouts for all of them on last Instagram post and obviously the website!



TimTheTatman claims the Welgun is the new SMG meta in Caldera. This new weapon was released at the beginning of the year. Since then, multiple other content creators have claimed that the Welgun competes well at close range. Moreover, it has a low TTK, which makes it perfect and, in some scenarios, better than the MP40.

Best Welgun SMG loadout for Warzone for the best TTK and mobility

Previously, YouTuber JGod tested the TTK for the Welgun with different barrels and ammunition. He concluded that players could achieve competitive TTKs with the SMG if they were consistent with their shots.

The MP40, on the other hand, is relatively more forgiving, and that is why more players tend to use the weapon because it feels more manageable.

However, TimTheTatman's Welgun loadout might be capable of changing the minds of a few players who are tired of using the same weapon in the Caldera. Below are all the attachments suggested by TimTheTatman to construct the "best SMG" loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk2: Quick

Players can experiment with different ammunition rounds. Some might drive the firing rate higher but make it less accurate. However, it is up to the players to use whatever they feel comfortable on a weapon.

Especially with a non-meta weapon, there are usually a ton of combinations that work out in different scenarios.

