Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming to Steam on the same day as new DLC

Despite being released on PC, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands did not have a home on Steam. It was originally released as a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, albeit for a short time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is finally releasing on Steam come June 23, 2022, three months after its launch on available platforms.

According to the founder of Gearbox Entertainment Company, Randy Pitchford:

"Gearbox is all about one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences – with Wonderlands that meant creating a new take on a familiar genre.

"Steam players are in for one heck of an adventure as they explore Tina’s off-the-walls imagination, and crossplay gives our fans even more ways to battle the Dragon Lord, no matter what platform they game on."

Not only will fans of the Borderlands series be able to purchase the game on Steam, but the latest DLC will also launch on the very same day.

Third Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC in Mirrors of Mystery expansion series is called Molten Mirrors

The next DLC for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Molten Mirrors. Naturally, new enemies and loot will be part of the equation. Players will face off against hordes of lost souls on their path towards the next big battle: Fyodor the Soul Warden.

Molten Mirrors will launch on June 23, 2022, the same day the game comes to Steam.

For those who did not purchase the game on the Epic Games Store, now may be the time to do so. According to 2K, the game will be released on Steam for a “special Steam launch price.”

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is priced at $59.99 for the standard edition and $79.99 for the Chaotic Great Edition.

The Chaotic Great Edition includes the Season Pass and the Dragon Lord Pack. However, if the game is purchased between June 23, 2022, and July 7, 2022, players will also receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack.

The bundle with the Season Pass is definitely worth considering. It includes four pieces of DLC, with Molten Mirrors being the third.

What’s exciting is that the fourth piece of DLC will include the new Blightcaller class. The class is described by 2K as a “shamanic elementalist” that “channels spirits and summons storms” to defeat their enemies with poison and elemental-based damage.

Players who’ve purchased Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from the Epic Games Store will be able to transfer their save data. To prevent loss of data, players should create a backup save file beforehand. However, they should note that achievements will not copy over; they will have to be earned again.

