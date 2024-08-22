Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 22, 2024): Puzzle #438 answers

One of the words in today's NYT Connections refers to an item often seen in bathrooms, while others allude to things mostly found in theaters or multiplexes. Since the categories in the latest puzzle will remain hidden until you find the correct words that fall under them, you may need some hints to help you figure them out.

This article offers a few hints that can help you figure out the four featured categories. It also provides the official answers towards the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 22, 2024)

The categories featured in today's NYT Connections are related to a movie-watching experience, newspapers, and more. Here are the hints that can help you figure out what they are.

All the words for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category Things we can see in a cinema hall. Green category The words in this category denote levels. Blue category People who read newspaper daily can figure out the words in this category. Purple category Some verbs are very funny.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 22, 2024)

The answers to the latest NYT Connections puzzle are as follows:

All the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)

Category Answers Yellow category These are Classic Movie Theatre Equipment. The words are Projector, Reel, Screen, Speaker. Green category This category is called Tiers. The words are Deck, Floor, Level, Story. Blue category These are different Newspaper Names. The words are Globe, Mirror, Post, Sun. Purple category These are different Prank Verbs. The words are Egg, Moon, Streak, Toilet Paper.

