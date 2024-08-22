Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 22, 2024): Puzzle #438 answers

One of the words in today's NYT Connections refers to an item often seen in bathrooms, while others allude to things mostly found in theaters or multiplexes. Since the categories in the latest puzzle will remain hidden until you find the correct words that fall under them, you may need some hints to help you figure them out.
This article offers a few hints that can help you figure out the four featured categories. It also provides the official answers towards the end.
Today's NYT Connections hints (August 22, 2024)
The categories featured in today's NYT Connections are related to a movie-watching experience, newspapers, and more. Here are the hints that can help you figure out what they are.
Today's NYT Connections answers (August 22, 2024)
The answers to the latest NYT Connections puzzle are as follows:
