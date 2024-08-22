Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 22, 2024): Puzzle #438 answers

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 22, 2024 04:07 GMT
Today
NYT Connections (Image via New York Times)

One of the words in today's NYT Connections refers to an item often seen in bathrooms, while others allude to things mostly found in theaters or multiplexes. Since the categories in the latest puzzle will remain hidden until you find the correct words that fall under them, you may need some hints to help you figure them out.

This article offers a few hints that can help you figure out the four featured categories. It also provides the official answers towards the end.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 22, 2024)

The categories featured in today's NYT Connections are related to a movie-watching experience, newspapers, and more. Here are the hints that can help you figure out what they are.

CategoryHints
Yellow categoryThings we can see in a cinema hall.
Green categoryThe words in this category denote levels.
Blue categoryPeople who read newspaper daily can figure out the words in this category.
Purple categorySome verbs are very funny.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 22, 2024)

The answers to the latest NYT Connections puzzle are as follows:

CategoryAnswers
Yellow categoryThese are Classic Movie Theatre Equipment. The words are Projector, Reel, Screen, Speaker.
Green categoryThis category is called Tiers. The words are Deck, Floor, Level, Story.
Blue categoryThese are different Newspaper Names. The words are Globe, Mirror, Post, Sun.
Purple categoryThese are different Prank Verbs. The words are Egg, Moon, Streak, Toilet Paper.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

