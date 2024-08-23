Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 23, 2024): Puzzle #439 answers

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 23, 2024 03:55 GMT
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via New York Times)

The first two categories of today's NYT Connections are easy to guess. Some of their words are related to clothing, while others refer to visual output devices that are crucial in our day-to-day lives. While these categories should be easy to figure out, you may find the other two challenging.

This article will help you tackle today's NYT Connections puzzle with ease. It provides hints and solutions for the more difficult final categories, ensuring you can maintain your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 23, 2024)

Here are a few hints that could help you solve today's NYT Connections puzzle;

All words for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)

CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are objects you connect to your computer's CPU.
Green categoryThese words are related to clothing that is often found in theatres..
Blue categoryThese are different shades of a color.
Purple categoryThese are same sounding words but meanings are different.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 23, 2024)

Here are the official answers to the NYT Connections puzzle today for those who could not guess the categories from the hints.

All answers for the puzzle today (Image via New York Times)
All answers for the puzzle today (Image via New York Times)

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called Visual Interface. The words are Monitor, Display, Screen, Terminal.
Green categoryThis category is for Burlesque War. The words are Boa, Corset, Fan, Gloves.
Blue categoryThese are different Beige Shades. The words are Buff, Cream, Fawn, Tan.
Green categoryThese are Language Homophones. The words are Bask, Check, Finish, Tie.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
