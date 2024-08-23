Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 24, 2024): Puzzle #440 answers

One category in today's NYT Connection will be easier for chemistry students to guess if they focus on the endings of some words. The words in another category denote the names of different rental companies. Since you cannot know the exact names of these sections before finding the answers, hints like these are the best way to figure out the answers without ruining the fun of solving the puzzle.

This article will provide some hints that can help you figure out the categories. However, looking at the groups for today's puzzle, it seems like these hints might not be enough for most players. These players can check out the second segment of the article for the answers.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 24, 2024)

The categories in NYT Connections for today are related to chemistry, rumors, names of companies, and more. Follow the table below for all the hints for today's connections.

All of the NYT Connections words that are scheduled for today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Some of these words are related to rumors. Green category Thieves and hunters do this. Blue category Cars can be rented from here. Purple category A part of these words is related to chemistry

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 24, 2024)

While finding the answers for the yellow and green categories will be easier for players, the final two categories might cause a lot of trouble. The table below mentions all the answers to today's puzzle to save your winning streak.

All answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category The words here mean Hearsay. The words are Rumbling, Whispers, Speculation, and Talk. Green category These words mean Move Stealthily. The words are Creep, Steal, Slip, and Tiptoe. Blue category These are Car Rental Companies. The words are Budget, National, Enterprise, and Thrifty. Purple category This category is Ending with Chemical Elements. The words are Environ, Plead, Jargon, and Latin

