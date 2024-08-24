Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 25, 2024): Puzzle #441 answers

Today's NYT Connections includes words that focus on losing your calm, status in (usually) a competition. and more. However, since it is impossible to know the names of the categories before unraveling the words that sit within, many may struggle to find the sections. Players will fail to find the words, despite the hints already provided in this article.
Therefore, we will try to provide better hints to help you deduce the categories for today's puzzle. We will also list answers to help those who struggled despite the hints.
Today's NYT Connections hints (August 25, 2024)
This segment will highlight some hints that will help you figure out the categories without ruining the fun of solving it yourself. Check the table below for the hints:
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (August 25, 2024)
To know the answers for today's Connections puzzle and preserve your win streak, check out this table.
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Also read: Previous connections, NYC Connections hints and answers (August 24, 2024)
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!