Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 25, 2024): Puzzle #441 answers

Today's NYT Connections includes words that focus on losing your calm, status in (usually) a competition. and more. However, since it is impossible to know the names of the categories before unraveling the words that sit within, many may struggle to find the sections. Players will fail to find the words, despite the hints already provided in this article.

Therefore, we will try to provide better hints to help you deduce the categories for today's puzzle. We will also list answers to help those who struggled despite the hints.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 25, 2024)

This segment will highlight some hints that will help you figure out the categories without ruining the fun of solving it yourself. Check the table below for the hints:

The NYT Connections words for today (Image via New York Times)

Category Hints Yellow category This category talks about losing your calm. Green category This talks about your current position in society. Blue category These words are different acronyms but mean the same thing. Purple category These words have one certain action in common.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 25, 2024)

To know the answers for today's Connections puzzle and preserve your win streak, check out this table.

The answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called Hoping Mad. The words are Boiling, Fuming, Livid, Streaming. Green category This category is called Status. The words are Position, Standing, Station, Ranking. Blue category These are Words That Make Up The Acronym "HVAC". The words are Air, Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation. Purple category These are Activities That Involve Folding. Te words are Baking, Origami, Poker, Laundry.

