  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 26, 2024): Puzzle #442 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 26, 2024 01:19 GMT
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today

Some words in today's NYT Connections are related to food items, a few others to official approvals, and so on. There are four categories and 16 words in the puzzle. The rule of the game is that the category names are revealed only after you can find the four words for each category perfectly. Understandably, solving the puzzle can feel difficult for some.

This article will first provide some hints to help you figure out the categories yourself. However, for those who fail to do so, this article has another segment with the answers to today's puzzle to help them save their winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 26, 2024)

The categories for today's NYT Connections puzzle are related to official statements, sports, and more. The table below describes all the hints for NYT Connections from August 26, 2024.

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

All words for NYT Connections today
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words bring official approval for something.
Green categoryThe shapes of these objects are common.
Blue categoryPeople who are bad at Golf are familiar with these words.
Purple categoryCertain letters added at the end of these words will make them a footwear.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 26, 2024)

This segment talks about the answers for today's Connections puzzle which can help you save your winning streak.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

All Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today
All Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is for words that mean Official Sanctioning. The words are Approval, Blessing, Content, Support.
Green categoryThese are Torus-Shaped Things. The words are Bagel, Tire, Lifesaver, Wreath.
Blue categoryThese are Bad Golf Shots. The words are Hook, Slice, Whiff, Shank.
Purple categoryThis category is called Footwear Minus "ER" Sound. The words are Loaf, Sneak, Slip, Wade.

Also read: Previous Connections, NYC Connections hints and answers (August 25, 2024)

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Edited by Niladri Roy
