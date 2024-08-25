Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 26, 2024): Puzzle #442 answers

Some words in today's NYT Connections are related to food items, a few others to official approvals, and so on. There are four categories and 16 words in the puzzle. The rule of the game is that the category names are revealed only after you can find the four words for each category perfectly. Understandably, solving the puzzle can feel difficult for some.

This article will first provide some hints to help you figure out the categories yourself. However, for those who fail to do so, this article has another segment with the answers to today's puzzle to help them save their winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 26, 2024)

The categories for today's NYT Connections puzzle are related to official statements, sports, and more. The table below describes all the hints for NYT Connections from August 26, 2024.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words bring official approval for something. Green category The shapes of these objects are common. Blue category People who are bad at Golf are familiar with these words. Purple category Certain letters added at the end of these words will make them a footwear.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 26, 2024)

This segment talks about the answers for today's Connections puzzle which can help you save your winning streak.

All Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is for words that mean Official Sanctioning. The words are Approval, Blessing, Content, Support. Green category These are Torus-Shaped Things. The words are Bagel, Tire, Lifesaver, Wreath. Blue category These are Bad Golf Shots. The words are Hook, Slice, Whiff, Shank. Purple category This category is called Footwear Minus "ER" Sound. The words are Loaf, Sneak, Slip, Wade.

