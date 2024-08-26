Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 27, 2024): Puzzle #443 answers

Some of the words from the NYT Connections for August 27, 2024, are related to sound, while others are related to food, sports, and more. However, since the publisher often tries to confuse the players with words that sit perfectly in more than one category, the best way to solve the puzzle is by figuring out the sections before trying to find what words belong there.

Since you cannot know the categories until you find all four words of each category, you must rely a lot on your guesswork to solve the puzzle. With limited chances (only four), saving your winning streak becomes a lot harder.

Below, we have some hints to help you figure out the categories faster. There is also a segment where we talk about the answers, for those who failed to guess all the groups correctly from our hints.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 27, 2024)

The NYT Connections for today has categories related to certain indoor games, food, and more. We discuss some hints to help you figure out the sections in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category The words in this category can hurt your ears. Green category These words define the quality of certain spices. Blue category You have seen these items whenever you went to style your hair. Purple category The words in this category are types of collectibles that can be traded.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 27, 2024)

If you failed to figure out the answers yourself from the hints and want to know the answers for NYT Connections today, the table below will help you.

All answers for the NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is about Explosive Sound. The words are Boom, Roar, Cash, and Thunder. Green category These words determine Chili Pepper Quality. The words are Spice, Heat, Kick, and Fire. Blue category These are Classic Barbershop Supplies. The words are Brush, Clippers, Cape, and Gel. Purple category These are Different Kinds of Cards. These words are Baseball, Tarot, Magic, and Set.

