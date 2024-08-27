Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 28, 2024): Puzzle #444 answers

Today's NYT Connections include words that are related to playgrounds, while some other words can be seen often in our day-to-day lives. However, figuring out the right categories for these words is where many players might get stuck. For such situations, some hints to figure out the sections might help the players, which is why the goal of this article is to help the players save their winning streak without ruining the fun of solving it.

This article will provide some hints for players who want to solve the puzzle by themselves. However, there will also be a segment for players who despite all their efforts failed to figure out the categories.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 27, 2024)

The categories are related to playgrounds, things we often see in a clock, a cup of tea, words that might describe weather close to deserts, and more. Check out the table below for more details.

Trending

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Categories Hints Yellow category These are often seen in a place where kids often go to play. Blue category These are words that are hanging by a string. Green category These words are related to the opposite of moist. Purple category These words are related to infants.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 27, 2024)

While most of the hints were telling, many players might not be able to pinpoint the right categories from them. This segment will help them with the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today.

All Answers for NYT Connections today (Image New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword solver

Categories Answers Yellow category The words in this category are Playground Equipment. The words are Monkey Bars, Slide, Swing, and Teeter-Totter. Green category The words in this category are Found at the end of a String/Chord. The words are Yo-Yo, Tetherball, Pendulum, and Tea Bag. Blue category These words are Described as Dry. The words are Desert, Martini, Teetotaler, and Humor. Purple category Words in this category can make a word with Baby as its prefix. The words are Blues, Steps, Boomer, and Teeth

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (August 27, 2024)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!