  Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 29, 2024): Puzzle #445 answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 29, 2024): Puzzle #445 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 29, 2024 04:00 GMT
Today
NYT Connections (Image via New York Times)

The words for today's NYT Connections puzzle refer to a specific musical instrument, educational institutions from a particular country, and more. Some terms also resemble names of individuals, making it difficult to guess the categories they fall under.

This article aims to provide some hints to assist you in uncovering the categories. If the hints aren't sufficient, don't worry. Check out the last section for the official answers that can help you maintain your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 29, 2024)

This segment of the article lists a few hints that can help you figure out the categories in today's NYT Connections. Check out the table below for all the hints:

All words scheduled for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryFreddy Mercury has made this musical instrument iconic.
Green categorySome things are immensely specified in a way.
Blue categoryThese are colleges from a specific country.
Purple categoryA character's name comes after these words.

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 29, 2024)

Despite the hints provided above, some players may still be unsure about the answers. The following table should clear all your confusion.

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is about Kinds of Pianos. The words are Electronic, Upright, Grand, and Player.
Green categoryThe category is called Deem. The words are Count, Regard, Judge, and Consider.
Blue categoryThese words are about U.S Colleges/ Universities. The words are Duke, Howard, Smith, and Brown.
Purple categoryThis category is Second Names in Companies with Ampersands. The words are Gamble, Noble, Johnson, and Young.
All answers for today&#039;s Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (August 29, 2024)

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
