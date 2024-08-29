Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 29, 2024): Puzzle #445 answers

The words for today's NYT Connections puzzle refer to a specific musical instrument, educational institutions from a particular country, and more. Some terms also resemble names of individuals, making it difficult to guess the categories they fall under.

This article aims to provide some hints to assist you in uncovering the categories. If the hints aren't sufficient, don't worry. Check out the last section for the official answers that can help you maintain your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 29, 2024)

This segment of the article lists a few hints that can help you figure out the categories in today's NYT Connections. Check out the table below for all the hints:

All words scheduled for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category Freddy Mercury has made this musical instrument iconic. Green category Some things are immensely specified in a way. Blue category These are colleges from a specific country. Purple category A character's name comes after these words.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 29, 2024)

Despite the hints provided above, some players may still be unsure about the answers. The following table should clear all your confusion.

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is about Kinds of Pianos. The words are Electronic, Upright, Grand, and Player. Green category The category is called Deem. The words are Count, Regard, Judge, and Consider. Blue category These words are about U.S Colleges/ Universities. The words are Duke, Howard, Smith, and Brown. Purple category This category is Second Names in Companies with Ampersands. The words are Gamble, Noble, Johnson, and Young.

All answers for today's puzzle (Image via New York Times)

