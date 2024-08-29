Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (August 30, 2024): Puzzle #446 answers

Many of today's NYT Connections puzzle's words hint at shiny things. This sentence might help a lot of players figure out the first category of today's puzzle. However, there are three more sections, and it will be hard for players to find the words that sit in them perfectly. This is because you won't be able to know the names of these groups before solving the puzzle. Hence, you have to guess four words that you feel might sit in one category, and submit them.

Since you will only get four chances and each wrong submission will take away one chance, saving your winning streak might be harder than you think. With that in mind, we've segmented this article to first let you guess the answers yourself with our hints. If you fail to do so, you can refer to the answers at the end to continue your winning streak.

Today's NYT Connections hints (August 30, 2024)

One of the categories in today's Connections puzzle means shiny things, while another category is related to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. This segment will provide you with hints that can help you figure out these sections.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are all things shiny among the words in today's puzzle. Green category These are sports in one of the biggest sporting events. Blue category There are seven of these in the world. Purple category A cold object sits before these words.

Today's NYT Connections answers (August 30, 2024)

This segment of the article will help you find the answers to today's Connections puzzle. Check out the table below:

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Sparkling Things. The words are Gold, Diamond, Glitter, Sequin. Green category This category is called Participate in Summer Olympic Event. The words are Box, Fence, Row, Dive. Blue category These are Wonders of the World. The words are Gardens, Lighthouse, Temple, Pyramid. Purple category These words come after Ice___. The words are Cream, storm, Machine, Cube.

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

