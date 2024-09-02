  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 3, 2024): Puzzle #450 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 02, 2024 20:34 GMT
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via New York Times)

Today's (September 3, 2024) NYT Connections hints will help you figure out the different categories for the puzzle. Some of the words for today's puzzle are used by people to ask for forgiveness, while some other words refer to things that can be used to buy other things in different countries. However, since you can never know the categories before pointing out the words that might sit in them, it can be hard to solve the puzzle.

That said, this article tries to provide some hints and answers to help you solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 3, 2024)

One of the categories for today's Connections puzzle is related to words that are synonyms of apology. Some other words are about going over the required amount of things. The table below will talk about some hints that can help you figure out the actual names for these sections and subsequently solve the puzzle.

All words for the NYT Connections for today (Image via New York Times)
All words for the NYT Connections for today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are related to forgiveness.
Green categoryThese words often mean going over the top.
Blue categoryThese are things that are different for different countries.
Purple categoryThere is a common word that comes after all these words.

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 3, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 3, 2024.

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is called Absolve. The words are Excuse, Spare, Save, and Pardon.
Green categoryThis category is for words that mean Excessively. The words are Too, Extra, Over, and Beyond.
Blue categoryThese are Global Currencies. The words are Won, Pound, Real, and Yen.
Purple categoryThese words come after ___Heads. The words are Fore, Block, Knuckle, and Arrow.
All answers for today&#039;s Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)
All answers for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Edited by Niladri Roy
