Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 3, 2024): Puzzle #450 answers

Today's (September 3, 2024) NYT Connections hints will help you figure out the different categories for the puzzle. Some of the words for today's puzzle are used by people to ask for forgiveness, while some other words refer to things that can be used to buy other things in different countries. However, since you can never know the categories before pointing out the words that might sit in them, it can be hard to solve the puzzle.
That said, this article tries to provide some hints and answers to help you solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Read on to learn more.
Today's NYT Connections hints (September 3, 2024)
One of the categories for today's Connections puzzle is related to words that are synonyms of apology. Some other words are about going over the required amount of things. The table below will talk about some hints that can help you figure out the actual names for these sections and subsequently solve the puzzle.
Today's NYT Connections answers (September 3, 2024)
This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 3, 2024.
