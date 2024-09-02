Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 3, 2024): Puzzle #450 answers

Today's (September 3, 2024) NYT Connections hints will help you figure out the different categories for the puzzle. Some of the words for today's puzzle are used by people to ask for forgiveness, while some other words refer to things that can be used to buy other things in different countries. However, since you can never know the categories before pointing out the words that might sit in them, it can be hard to solve the puzzle.

That said, this article tries to provide some hints and answers to help you solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Read on to learn more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 3, 2024)

One of the categories for today's Connections puzzle is related to words that are synonyms of apology. Some other words are about going over the required amount of things. The table below will talk about some hints that can help you figure out the actual names for these sections and subsequently solve the puzzle.

Trending

All words for the NYT Connections for today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to forgiveness. Green category These words often mean going over the top. Blue category These are things that are different for different countries. Purple category There is a common word that comes after all these words.

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 3, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 3, 2024.

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is called Absolve. The words are Excuse, Spare, Save, and Pardon. Green category This category is for words that mean Excessively. The words are Too, Extra, Over, and Beyond. Blue category These are Global Currencies. The words are Won, Pound, Real, and Yen. Purple category These words come after ___Heads. The words are Fore, Block, Knuckle, and Arrow.

All answers for today's Connections puzzle (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (September 2, 2024)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!