Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 4, 2024): Puzzle #451 answers

Today's NYT Connections hints will help players understand the categories for the puzzles. Since you cannot know about the categories for the NYT Connections until you find the pertinent words, it might help if you can guess the sections using the hints provided here.

However, this article also brings answers for those who might fail to guess the categories correctly.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 4, 2024)

Some categories for today's puzzle describe the smallest of things, while others are related to babies. There are words we often see in our day-to-day lives and more. This segment will help you with the hints so you can make educated guesses.

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words mean something very small. Green category These are things we buy for the babies of the man's best friend. Blue category These are buttons you see on your keyboard. Purple category These are parts of the best parties.

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 4, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 4, 2024.

Categories Answers Yellow category This category is for words that mean Very Small Amount. The words are Hint, Touch, Shred, and Trace. Green category This category is called Puppy Purchases. The words are Bowl, Collar, Crate, and Bed. Blue category These are Symbols On a Keyboard. The words are Hash, Brace, Caret, and Star. Purple category You can Help Put On a Party. The words are Host, Cater, Plan, and Throw.

All answers for NYT Connections of today (Image via New York Times)

