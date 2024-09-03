  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 4, 2024): Puzzle #451 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 03, 2024 21:33 GMT
Today
NYT Connections hints and answers for today

Today's NYT Connections hints will help players understand the categories for the puzzles. Since you cannot know about the categories for the NYT Connections until you find the pertinent words, it might help if you can guess the sections using the hints provided here.

However, this article also brings answers for those who might fail to guess the categories correctly.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 4, 2024)

Some categories for today's puzzle describe the smallest of things, while others are related to babies. There are words we often see in our day-to-day lives and more. This segment will help you with the hints so you can make educated guesses.

All words for NYT Connections today
All words for NYT Connections today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words mean something very small.
Green categoryThese are things we buy for the babies of the man's best friend.
Blue categoryThese are buttons you see on your keyboard.
Purple categoryThese are parts of the best parties.
Also read: Spelling Bee Solver

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 4, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 4, 2024.

CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is for words that mean Very Small Amount. The words are Hint, Touch, Shred, and Trace.
Green categoryThis category is called Puppy Purchases. The words are Bowl, Collar, Crate, and Bed.
Blue categoryThese are Symbols On a Keyboard. The words are Hash, Brace, Caret, and Star.
Purple categoryYou can Help Put On a Party. The words are Host, Cater, Plan, and Throw.
All answers for NYT Connections of today
All answers for NYT Connections of today (Image via New York Times)

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers (September 3, 2024)

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
