Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 5, 2024): Puzzle #452 answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 04, 2024 22:29 GMT
All hints and answers for today's NYT Connections (Image via New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 5, 2024) are here to help our readers save their winning streaks. The NYT Connections puzzle has caught the attention of cruciverbalists worldwide. However, since you cannot know the categories, and the publisher often uses closely related words to confuse the players, finding the right answers can often seem difficult.

This article will provide some hints to help the readers guess the categories themselves. On top of that, we have also brought answers for those who might lose their chances trying to figure them out.

Below are all the hints and answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of September 5, 2024.

Today's NYT Connections hints (September 5, 2024)

The NYT Connections puzzle for today has words that are related to places where you go to style your hair, words that mean someone acquired something, and more. The table below mentions all the hints to help you figure out the categories for today.

All words for NYT Connections of September 5, 2024 (Image via New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections of September 5, 2024 (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese are often offered to you in places where you style your hair.
Green categoryThese are great when done constructively.
Blue categoryThese are used to acquire things.
Purple categoryFootball fans are well aware of these things.

Today's NYT Connections answers (September 5, 2024)

This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 5, 2024.

All answers for NYT Connections of today (Image via New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections of today (Image via New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThis category is Hair Salon Offerings. The words are Blowout, Cut, Trim, and Color.
Green categoryThis category is called Criticize. The words are Bash, Pan, Slam, and Blast.
Blue categoryThese words mean Obtain. The words are Bag, Snag, Score, and Land.
Purple categoryThese are Measured in Football Stats. The words are Attempt, Sack, Reception, and Yard.

Edited by Niladri Roy
