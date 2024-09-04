Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 5, 2024): Puzzle #452 answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (September 5, 2024) are here to help our readers save their winning streaks. The NYT Connections puzzle has caught the attention of cruciverbalists worldwide. However, since you cannot know the categories, and the publisher often uses closely related words to confuse the players, finding the right answers can often seem difficult.
This article will provide some hints to help the readers guess the categories themselves. On top of that, we have also brought answers for those who might lose their chances trying to figure them out.
Below are all the hints and answers for the NYT Connections puzzle of September 5, 2024.
Today's NYT Connections hints (September 5, 2024)
The NYT Connections puzzle for today has words that are related to places where you go to style your hair, words that mean someone acquired something, and more. The table below mentions all the hints to help you figure out the categories for today.
Also read: Spelling Bee solver
Today's NYT Connections answers (September 5, 2024)
This segment is for readers who may not have figured out the sections from the hints provided. Below are the answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for September 5, 2024.
Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle
Also read: Previous Connections, NYT Connections hints and answers for today (September 5, 2024)
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!