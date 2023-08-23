“Todd, no offense man”: Starfield leaker uploads a response video praising the game

Over the last week, Starfield has seen a good deal of gameplay and story leaks from those who have gotten their hands on a review copy of the title. From the entire narrative being leaked on Reddit and Twitter to the whole game getting uploaded on YouTube, there is enough material online to ruin the experience for many ahead of its official release in September.

Bethesda’s Starfield is one of the most anticipated RPG releases this year, and there are many who want a first-hand experience of the game. However, it has been leaked by multiple sources, with one leaker even uploading a response video stating how great the title actually is.

The leaker, who goes by the handle Memphian94, stated in the response video:

“Todd, no offense man, that’s a good game. Perfect Timing… how they leave the earth and all... Good story.”

Starfield can’t catch a break as gameplay and narrative details continue to leak

Starfield’s gameplay and narrative details have been leaking for quite some time now. A couple of days ago, the entire story was uploaded on the game’s subreddit, with moderators and community managers warning players to stay away from certain social media handles.

Some even complained that the game was purposely being leaked by disgruntled PlayStation users who seem to have launched a secret campaign to review-bomb Starfield once it officially drops.

However, one thing is certain from the leaks, and it’s the fact that Bethesda seems to be delivering on a lot of the promises they made during the game’s promotional events.

It seems the upcoming release is living up to the hype and excitement the community built around it, and that exploration and the narrative are indeed as engaging as Todd Howard had promised gamers it will be.

Starfield will launch on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series S/X. However, those who have prepurchased the Deluxe and Collectors Editions can try the RPG in early access on September 1, 2023.

It will be interesting to see how the reviews and Metacritic scores of the game pan out and if it can compete for the Game of the Year Award with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.