Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence announces Beta test for Android and iOS devices 

By GT Gaming
Modified Apr 24, 2023 23:09 GMT
The Division Resurgence started its pre-registration for upcoming Beta test (Image via Ubisoft)
Before the official launch of Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft will conduct a new phase of its Beta testing this summer. The publisher has also stated that both Android and iOS users will be able to participate in this testing, but it will be hosted in specific countries.

The firm has not yet disclosed the exact date of this testing. However, clicking the link in the tweet below lets you pre-register for the test on your mobile device. It is a free-to-play mobile third-person RPG shooter game, and its global release date is scheduled for later this year. The upcoming regional test will also allow you to redeem a unique in-game reward called the JTF cosmetic apparel set.

We’re pleased to announce that our next test is coming this summer. Pre-register now for a chance to play: thedivisionresurgence.com/registerCheck out the blog article for all the latest news 📝 thedivisionresurgence.com/anniversary_ne… https://t.co/jBmx99Wdvc

What we know so far about Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence

On July 6, 2022, Ubisoft officially confirmed that the smartphone entry from the Division franchise, named ’The Division Resurgence,' is being developed by its core lead in collaboration with other studios. The mobile version will also have a new storyline, villains, and factions.

Agent, a new chapter is beginning on mobile.Will you rise to the challenge?The Division Resurgence closed alpha launches soon.Register now! ➡️ thedivisionresurgence.com#TheDivisionResurgence #TheDivision https://t.co/DXnPLVQFMV

The initial Closed Alpha test of the game was done from July 21 - 28 for European users under an NDA. The second test was conducted from December 8 - 22 for Android players in a few select European countries. While there was no NDA for this testing at this time, several players shared their gameplay on social media platforms.

The company also introduced the Dark Zone area in the mobile version. The developers have also thanked those who participated in both tests and provided feedback.

In The Division Resurgence the controls have been adapted to mobile.For example, slide your thumb all the way up to start sprinting, the let go to continue sprinting automatically!#TheDivisionResurgence #TheDivision https://t.co/S6kAbCTsFd

Set in post-apocalyptic New York City, this open-world game offers you different types of agents, weaponry, and other equipment to battle against your enemies. You can earn virtual currency and purchase high-level weapons and other items to increase your chances of beating opponents. It boasts numerous characters, including Demolitions, Bulwark, and Vanguard.

They're going for the supplies…How fast can you take them out?#TheDivisionResurgence #TheDivisionMobile https://t.co/Xt9WT3LO3K

The Settings tab in The Division Resurgence provides several options for players, including Cover Mode, Auto ADS, Graphics Quality Presets, Shadow Quality, and more. However, the game only runs smoothly on high-end devices due to its large size and higher quality.

