Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence announces Beta test for Android and iOS devices 

Before the official launch of Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft will conduct a new phase of its Beta testing this summer. The publisher has also stated that both Android and iOS users will be able to participate in this testing, but it will be hosted in specific countries.

The firm has not yet disclosed the exact date of this testing. However, clicking the link in the tweet below lets you pre-register for the test on your mobile device. It is a free-to-play mobile third-person RPG shooter game, and its global release date is scheduled for later this year. The upcoming regional test will also allow you to redeem a unique in-game reward called the JTF cosmetic apparel set.

What we know so far about Tom Clancy The Division Resurgence

On July 6, 2022, Ubisoft officially confirmed that the smartphone entry from the Division franchise, named ’The Division Resurgence,' is being developed by its core lead in collaboration with other studios. The mobile version will also have a new storyline, villains, and factions.

The initial Closed Alpha test of the game was done from July 21 - 28 for European users under an NDA. The second test was conducted from December 8 - 22 for Android players in a few select European countries. While there was no NDA for this testing at this time, several players shared their gameplay on social media platforms.

The company also introduced the Dark Zone area in the mobile version. The developers have also thanked those who participated in both tests and provided feedback.

Set in post-apocalyptic New York City, this open-world game offers you different types of agents, weaponry, and other equipment to battle against your enemies. You can earn virtual currency and purchase high-level weapons and other items to increase your chances of beating opponents. It boasts numerous characters, including Demolitions, Bulwark, and Vanguard.

The Settings tab in The Division Resurgence provides several options for players, including Cover Mode, Auto ADS, Graphics Quality Presets, Shadow Quality, and more. However, the game only runs smoothly on high-end devices due to its large size and higher quality.

