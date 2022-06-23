"You aren't, I'm better": TommyInnit trolls Pokimane over motivational tweet, fans react

English YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Thomas “TommyInnit” trolled Imane “Pokimane” over a motivational tweet, only to garner some hilarious reactions from the fans. Some took Thomas' exchange to heart, or at least it seemed they did, but others kept the mood light and fun.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol ur doing great, keep it up, proud of u :) ur doing great, keep it up, proud of u :)

The Minecraft content creator seemingly trolled the Twitch star with his response to the above tweet.

Pokimane threw a jibe at the creator in turn and her reaction was quite liked by the fans and has gained over 6k likes and 55 retweets.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol @tommyinnit tommy grows 3 facial hairs and gains an ego 🙄 @tommyinnit tommy grows 3 facial hairs and gains an ego 🙄

Fans react to TommyInnit trolling Pokimane

Imane's fans thanked her for the encouragement and remembered another instance where she motivated her fans during a stream. She was seen saying:

"You’re doing great! C’mere, shut up! You’re doing great, okay? Stop putting yourself down. Doesn’t matter if there’s someone better than you, there’s always somebody worse. And there’s always someone better. You’re doing great. And if you’re not where you want to be, it’s okay. You’re on your d*mn way."

While some fans schooled TommyInnit over what looked like him trolling the Twitch star, others jumped on his bandwagon and tried to provide backup. Fans showed an array of reactions to Pokimane’s response as well, with a few stating that the Minecraft star has had an ego for a long time.

A Twitter user suggested that the two of them should box it out.

Another user took the joke up a notch and said:

Benjamin Mattern @benjimattern @pokimanelol @tommyinnit Tommy grows one facial hair after he insulted a popular twitch streamer @pokimanelol @tommyinnit Tommy grows one facial hair after he insulted a popular twitch streamer

Meanwhile, another user attempted to provoke TommyInnit.

Among these people, there were some who apparently seemed annoyed with the Minecraft superstar over the gag-filled exchange between him and Imane.

Then there were those who perceived Thomas' response as goodwill towards his fans.

winnie @_winndale @tommyinnit @pokimanelol thought u were saying u were better than poki for a minute, was gonna strongly disagree, saw u were talking about us and immediately changed my tune. ur right king keep it up @tommyinnit @pokimanelol thought u were saying u were better than poki for a minute, was gonna strongly disagree, saw u were talking about us and immediately changed my tune. ur right king keep it up

To sum it up, Imane's tweet was all but motivational and was turned into a thread of fun-filled exchange by her fans. For those who don’t have an idea, Pokimane is the most popular female Twitch streamer with over 9.2 million followers. She recently won the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards and an award for Best Streamer at the Canadian Game Awards.

TommyInnit is a Minecraft superstar with more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube. He recently won the title of Best Minecraft Streamer at the Streamer Awards and he also holds a Guinness World Record for the Most followed Minecraft Channel on Twitch. Both the streamers have appeared in a Sub Urban and Bella Poarch music video Inferno together.

