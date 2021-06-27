Tompinai Empire crowned champions of Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 June qualifier, qualifies for world finals

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 season 2 (June qualifier) concluded with Tompinai Empire emerging as champions. They were undefeated throughout the qualifiers, dominating all stages.

In addition to the prize money of $15K, the winners received a golden ticket that confirms their participation in the World Finals.

Clash of Clans World Championship 2021

Team Elevate, who finished second, received a silver ticket to participate in the final qualifying round (last chance qualifiers).

Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 last chance Qualifier

Clash of Clans World Championship Qualifiers Day 2 result

After today's competition, @E8_COC, @TompinaiEmpire, @KOGCOC and @HT_Family_coc advance to Day 2 of the June Qualifier.



All four push for the Golden Ticket at 1:00 AM UTC tomorrow!



Set a reminder for Day 2

Tompinai Empire defeated H.T Family and Darkest Muzhan in the upper bracket on the first day of the finals.

As day two began, Tompinai Empire and Team Elevate faced off in a match for undefeated status. Tompinai Empire outranked team Elevate by a margin of 13 stars to 12. Tompinai also had a higher average overall damage, 98% vs 97%.

The second match was an elimination match between Team Elevate (the loser of the upper bracket) and the H.T Family (the winner of the lower bracket). Despite defeating Elevate on higher stars, H.T Family was disqualified from the tournament.

A player on their team disconnected from the integrity camera during a match, a clear violation of the rules.

The Indian team Marcos Gaming was disqualified for the same reason during the May Qualifier.

We don't know if it's possible to top that last War, but @E8_COC & @TompinaiEmpire are surely going to try!



‼️Winner advances to the June Qualifier Finals‼️



Winner advances to the June Qualifier Finals

The finals were played between Tompinai Empire and Team Elevate, with Tompinai Empire winning on higher stars.

Prize pool of the World Championship Season 2

Winner(1st Place): $15,000 - Tompinai Empire

1st Runners-up (2nd Place): $10,000 - Team Elevate

3rd Place: $8250 - GK. KOG

Clash Of Clans World Championship 2021 is a global event boasting a massive prize pool of 1 Million USD. Each season of the tournament (May to October) consists of three stages: The Clan War League, the Monthly Pre-Qualifying, and the Monthly Qualifying.

The winner of each monthly qualifying event receives a golden ticket and qualifies for the CoC World Championship Finals.

