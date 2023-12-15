"Too much action for one day": Viewers react as Kick streamer Ac7ionMan almost falls from a window on camera

Aaron "Ac7ionMan" is a popular American Twitch and Kick streamer. He was recently seen hanging out with another content creator called Ice Poseidon. On December 15, 2023, he did an IRL stream with the latter on his channel. The pair was seen hanging out at his home when he almost fell from a third-floor window floor.

Ac7ionMan was spending time with Poseidon and his girlfriend Kimmee during the livestream. At one point, Ice opened the window and went outside while Aaron expressed his desire to join him. After the former got back inside, Ac7ionMan climbed out of the window and accidentally slipped, almost falling. Ice quickly grabbed his hands to prevent that. After Aaron was safe, he said:

"Bro, you almost fell off the roof and died. We're on the third floor. If you fell off, you could get severely hurt."

The clip of this incident has gone viral on social media after being posted on X by @DramaAlert. One user made a clever joke using Aaron's streamer name, saying:

"That had to be too much action for him for one day."

"Great try": Fans and viewers comment on the viral clip of Ac7ionMan almost falling from a window

Aaron is a 34-year-old streamer who gained popularity on Twitch for playing games like Fortnite and Halo 5 and has recently switched to Kick. He's now known for his gambling streams, playing blackjack and slots on Stake, and occasionally sharing clips of his Fortnite games.

After Aaron almost fell off and was pulled up by Ice, he continued with his stream as if nothing had happened. He ended the broadcast with his usual gambling session. However, the viral incident has garnered a lot of attention from fans and viewers.

For those who might not know, Aaron was banned earlier this December from Kick after making some controversial comments.

Since his return, he has apologized to his followers. In October 2023, Aaron was also arrested in Miami over drug charges. He has 104K followers on Kick and 671K on Twitch.