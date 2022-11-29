Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams to watch at PMGC 2022 Survival Stage 

Since the conclusion of the initial phase of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 league, all attention will now move towards the next step, called Survival Stage, which is all set to start tomorrow, i.e., November 30, 2022.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the Survival Stage, out of which the top 16 will qualify for the Last Chance Stage. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five squads to watch out for at the PMGC 2022 Survival Stage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 teams that can earn a spot in PMGC League Survival Stage's top 5 ranks

5) DAMWON Gaming (South Korea)

DAMWON Gaming has been performing quite well domestically and internationally. They finished eighth in Group Green earlier in the League Stage. However, the team's performance has been commendable this year as they won both the Spring and Fall seasons of the PMPS 2022.

DAMWON Gaming also secured the title at PMRC 2022. The Korean squad was also the winner of the 2021 PMGC League East. After assessing the competition in the toughest group, the team will be aiming to occupy a seat in the top five.

4) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

Mongolian giant IHC Esports have been in supreme form this season. They gave tough competition to the other squads while competing in Group Yellow. However, small mistakes in multiple matches pushed them to the seventh spot in the group.

The team's performance in the South Asian region has been quite commendable as they finished fourth in both the Spring and Fall seasons of the PMPL South Asia 2022. With experienced players such as Zyol and Godless in their ranks, the team will look to capitalize at the Survival Stage and finish in the top five spots.

3) Bacon Time (Thailand)

Bacon Time performed extremely well in the first part of the League Stage where they finished fourth while competing in the toughest group i.e., Group Green.

Earlier in the season, their performance in the Thai circuit was great as they secured second and third spot in the Spring and Fall seasons of the PMPL Thailand 2022. The team's engine is currently running at full steam and they might finish in the top five spots in the PMGC Survival Stage as well.

2) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

A7 Esports needs no introduction in PUBG Mobile esports as the Brazilian squad has dominated multiple tournaments. However, they got the short end of the stick as they were pitted in the deadly Group Green and finished seventh in the group.

The team earned runners-up positions in both the Spring and Fall seasons of the PMPL Americas 2022, and also finished second in the mid-season invitational, the PMWI 2022 Afterparty. Given their experience and team synergy, the squad is ranked the second favorite on this list to place among the top five in the upcoming stage.

1) HVVP (Russia)

The squad used to compete under the esports organization NAVI and had achieved fabulous success. The roster has proven itself several times by dominating in a number of major events. After stepping out from NAVI, HVVP's dream run did not stop as they won the fall season of the PMPL European Championship.

Pitted in the Group Green, HVVP was a dominant force in the first three days. However, the squad faltered on the final day of the competition and was dislodged from the top three spots, eventually ending up in sixth place. Given their experience and recent form, the team will be the top contender for pole position at the PMGC Survival Stage as well.

Among the other squads, Chinese team LGD Gaming, Thai squad Vampire Esports, and Japanese roster REJECT will be the dark horses. They hold the ability to surprise anyone on their given day.

