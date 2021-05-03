Top 5 things players should know about PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile was suspended more than eight months back, in early September. The industry juggernaut has a vast and loyal fanbase in India that is eagerly awaiting its return to the country.

The game’s suspension came as a bolt from the blue, and fans were thoroughly disappointed. However, a fresh Indian version’s announcement renewed a sense of hope. Soon after, the trailer was released, and the website launched, and it appeared that game would make a comeback soon.

Months then passed without concrete ideas about a release, but recent leaks and developments have rejuvenated that hope among fans.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India update: Deleted YouTube teasers, name change leak, and more

Things players should know about PUBG Mobile India

#1 - In-game changes

Hit effect is part of the in-game changes

The game’s announcement revealed that the Indian version would feature numerous changes, including improved in-game content to provide a better experience by catering to the needs of local users.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India will be set up as a virtual simulation training ground and will feature:

Green hit effect: The color of the hit effect will be locked to green to reflect the game’s virtual nature.

The color of the hit effect will be locked to green to reflect the game’s virtual nature. Fully character clothing: All new characters in the game will begin fully clothed, though the players can customize the same.

All new characters in the game will begin fully clothed, though the players can customize the same. Feature limit playtime: There will be a new feature to limit the game time to promote healthy gameplay habits, especially among the young audience.

#2 - Security and privacy

PUBG Corp has collaborated with Microsoft Azure (Image via Microsoft Azure)

country due to security concerns. Soon after the game’s suspension, PUBG Corporation cut ties with Tencent Games for India-related operations.

Krafton Inc then inked a deal with Azure, a cloud computing service created by Microsoft. This put the seal on security and privacy being the top priority of the South Korean organization.

As per the announcement press release, the company will be conducting regular audits and verifications to reinforce the same.

#3 - Special tournaments

Advertisement

Krafton will boldly be investing in an exclusive esports event for the Indian region (Image via PUBG Mobile India)

Krafton, in the press release for the announcement PUBG Mobile India, had revealed its plans for an exclusive esports league for the Indian region, which will make the competitive scene more prominent than ever.

The development of the esports front in India would be the icing on the cake for players once the game makes a comeback.

Also read: Krafton focussing on PUBG Mobile India comeback, no pre-registration plans for PUBG: New State (Exclusive)

#4 - Trailer

The Indian version’s trailer featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten was released in November 2020. It just had a coming soon message.

These clips were re-uploaded a few days back on PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel, only to be made private several minutes later.

#5 - Rebranding leaks

Advertisement

There was a major rebranding leak recently

Recently a creative (poster/thumbnail) was found on PUBG Mobile India’s website via a link to an older Diwali creative. It is supposedly a thumbnail of the private video in the same collection on Vimeo.

This suggested that the localized Indian version might be called “Battlegrounds Mobile India,” and an announcement might be made soon if that is true.

Also read: List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available in May 2021