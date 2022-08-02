Torchlight: Infinite open beta - How to register, expected gameplay, start time, and more

The highly anticipated ARPG Torchlight: Infinite will finally launch its open beta. The pre-registrations are already live for Android devices. According to XD inc., players will be able to register for the upcoming open beta starting today on the Google Play store.

The open beta is expected to go live sometime in November this year. However, the developers are yet to provide the community with an exact date. Fans can start the pre-registration process by going to the title’s official website.

While a lot has not been said about the title in terms of story and narrative, what has been discernable thus far is that Torchlight: Infinite is all about finding hope in the dark. The latest cinematic trailer throws a lot of light on what players can expect from the upcoming RPG.

The narrative will be set in a post-apocalyptic era. While the lore will be based around the original Torchlight narrative, the story is promised to be a brand new experience.

What to expect from Torchlight: Infinite?

Unlike some other games in its genre, Torchlight: Infinite will not rely on a stamina system or even have a daily quest counter for players to obtain loot.

The developers will be taking a rather grind-heavy approach to helping players get end-game loot, there will also be a trading system that will allow them to exchange items.

Judging from the trailer as well as from the closed beta reviews, it would seem that players will get to encounter hoards of creatures as they explore the narrative and help their characters get more vital as the late-game approaches.

Regarding combat, it promises a significantly smoother system than previous Torchlight entries, and Infinite is expected to be their most successful title yet.

Every playable hero in the title is said to have countless potential, and players will be able to combine their abilities with builds that can champion some of their better stats. Fans will get to encounter legendary bosses in the title and to take them down, they will be required to combine resources, abilities, and legendary gear to stand a chance.

While most titles like this get stale just a few months after launch, Torchlight: Infinite has promised to introduce fresh content regularly. It will release new heroes and expansions throughout its roadmap and make it one of the best franchise entries thus far.

