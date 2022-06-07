5 best Android games like Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase's MMO role-playing game Diablo Immortal received a global launch on June 2, 2022. The latest title is part of the critically acclaimed and highly successful Diablo series. Moreover, it is also the first game from the series available for Android and iOS/iPadOS.

The free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. The game's beta version has also been released for PCs, allowing a cross-save feature for gamers using a Battle.net account. Diablo Immortal also features several quests, bosses, classes, arenas, etc.

Diablo Immortal: Listing the best Android games like Blizzard Entertainment's latest MMORPG

The game offers a "vast" world for users to explore with a fast-paced combat experience. One can find as many as six character classes in Diablo Immortal, and each of them is unique in terms of skills and primary attacks. It provides various other characters and gear customizations that make MMORPG quite exciting.

Diablo Immortal has been quite impressive and has received a lot of love from fans. However, there are still many Android games that users should check out if they liked Blizzard Entertainment's latest hack and slash MMORPG:

1) Dungeon Hunter 5: Action RPG

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Gameloft's hack and slash RPG title, Dungeon Hunter 5, is among the quality games available in the Play Store right now that share similarities with the infamous Diablo series.

Gamers can form their strategies and use the most appropriate armor, skills and magic in the battle arena. The game also registers the player's progress as they gain experience.

The ARPG features both PvP and PvE combat variants, allowing players to compete against one another or fight a boss. There is also a Co-Op MP mode for gamers to fight side by side.

Dungeon Hunter 5 allows users to get their hands on over 900 pieces of armor and weaponry with hundreds of spells and skills. There are plenty of other features that users can find after installing the game.

2) Eternium

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The next game that provides an experience like Diablo Immortal is Eternium. The Action RPG is also an online-only game that provides a vintage hack and slash gameplay experience with plenty of casts, spells, magic, and skills.

Eternium also features different classes that users can select before starting a game. These in-game classes also determine the weapon that gamers will employ in the game to register progress, increase attributes, and unlock various abilities.

The ARPG is also well-known for featuring quite easy-to-handle and highly responsive controls that users can employ to command their characters in the game.

3) Ancient Rivals: Dungeon RPG

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The next dungeon crawler game featured on this list is Ancient Rivals: Dungeon RPG. Despite having a relatively low number of downloads on the Google Play Store, Ancient Rivals executes well and is pretty decent if users are looking for a Diablo-like game.

It is driven by an engaging story and features plenty of action and adventure, including fights with several enemies. Furthermore, gamers can also get a variety of weapons, shields, skills, and gear, alongside multiple classes. The ARPG also features numerous puzzles that users can solve.

4) AnimA ARPG

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Another hack and slash title featuring impressive graphics, AnimA APRG, is inspired by several old-school role-playing games. The game offers a long line-up of customizable features for characters that users can alter as their playstyles.

AnimA APRG has a fast-paced combat experience featuring a dark fantasy atmosphere where users can explore the in-game universe. They can kill demons, beasts, dark knights, and other demonic creatures in the offline hack and slash action RPG.

5) Albion Online

The final entry on this list of Android games like Diablo Immortal is Albion Online. It is an MMORPG like the games in the Diablo series and is available on multiple platforms like Blizzard Entertainment's latest title.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It was made available on Android and iOS in June 2021 and registered over five million downloads solely in the Play Store. Albion Online, like Diablo Immortal, also provides cross-save and cross-platform-play features.

Like other similar MMORPGs, Albion Online also features an open-world setting where users can interact with other players. They can customize their characters in the game and fight against fellow gamers or an in-game boss.

The game also allows players to progress by completing several quests in different PvP or PvE combats.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far