Total Gaming awarded the fan-favorite team at the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

The Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 concluded today with Team 4 Unknown emerging as champions.

The event, which lasted for almost two months, saw some of the best Indian Free Fire teams competing against each other to make it to the finals and eventually compete for the prize of 50 Lakhs INR. The top 12 teams performed to the best of their abilities and put forth a stupendous show for the viewers.

Free Fire Open 2020 Prize pool Distribution

The second and third place in the event was taken by Team Elite and Life Hackers. The two teams also battled very hard during the event.

The veteran and ever-popular team Total Gaming Esports finished in 9th place. The team claimed a prize of INR 75,000. The event also handed out various prizes in several special categories.

Total Gaming Esports won the title of "Fan-Favorite Team" in the event and were awarded a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh.

Total Gaming Esports, the team owned by popular YouTuber and content creator Ajju Bhai, has been the face of the Indian Free Fire esports scene since its inception. The fans' support for the team has been consistent through their highs and lows.

Other teams and players who were felicitated in the special awards category were as follows:

Most kills: The award for the most frags in the tournament went to DEADSOUL from 4 Unknown LvL. His exceptional performance included a total of 24 frags, which helped his team win the title. He claimed a cash prize of 50,000 INR.

Popular player (fan vote): The most popular player as voted by fans went to Pahadi from Team Elite. He took home a total of 50,000 INR.

Team with most kills: This award was claimed by 4 Unkown LvL. It dominated the kill leaderboards and claimed a total of 70 frags. The team was awarded a cash prize of 1 Lakh INR.

The tournament was a huge success for the Free Fire esports scene in India. Fans and players alike will be waiting for many such events to come in the future.