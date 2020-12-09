Total Gaming Tournament: Lokesh Gamer, Sooneeta, Gaming Subrata to take part in INR 2,00,000 prize pool Free Fire event

Booyah!, an online streaming platform, has announced the Total Gaming Tournament, an invitational Free Fire event. It will bring together the top streamers and pro teams from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal in a first-ever such collaboration.

The tournament will commence on 12th December at 11 AM and will continue for five days over each weekend, dated 12th December, 13th December, 19th December, and 20th December. The Grand Finals will occur on 26th December.

The Total Gaming Tournament will feature a prize pool of INR 2,00,000. It will be hosted by Gaming Aura and MambaSr, along with India’s largest gaming content creator, Total Gaming, who has more than 17.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Format of the Total Gaming Tournament

The Total Gaming Tournament features 36 teams divided into three groups of 12 teams each. The sides will contain some of the biggest names in the Free Fire community, such as Lokesh Gamer, Sooneeta, Gaming Subrata, Boss Official, Game Flame, and Casual Gaming.

These streamers will be joined by pro teams such as Total Gaming Esports, UG Empire, and a few others qualified from the Booyah Cup Invitational held on 23rd November.

List of teams and groups from this Free Fire event

Group A

Group A teams

Group B

Group B teams

Group C

Group C teams

XTZ Esports was crowned champions of the Free Fire Booyah Cup Invitational with 150 points. 4 Unknown and Old Skool were the first and second runner-ups with 142 and 123 points, respectively.

The teams will play six squad matches across three sets of qualifiers, where the top three sides in each group will move to the Grand Finals. Teams placed between fourth and seventh will have another shot at qualifying for the finals via the Play-Ins to be held on 20th December.

Viewers who merely tune in to the BOOYAH! India official channel on each day of this Free Fire tournament to win items worth 50,000 diamonds at the 50,000 viewers milestone, 75,000 diamonds at the 75k viewer's landmark, and 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers mark.

Those who tune in to the Grand Finals on 25th December will win items worth 75,000 at the 75k viewers' milestone, 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers' juncture, and 125,000 diamonds at the 125k viewers' landmark, respectively

