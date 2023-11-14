"Totally baiting" - Modern Warfare 3 fans call out Nadia for saying the game is "overrated and trash"

Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia has shared her thoughts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). On November 13, 2023, she took to her official account on X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the hype surrounding MW3 was "overrated as hell." She went on to say that the map designs were lazily done and that the movement was "trash."

Pleading with the game developer to bring back the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) engine, the content creator wrote:

"MW3 hype was overrated as hell. The maps are a*s (lazy work), the movement is still trash, (the) slide delay of hell, and nothing new was added. Tired of y'all overhyping a mid game, bring back the OG MW 2019 engine."

Nadia's hot take was shared by X user @DramaAlert, with the conversation thread attracting over a thousand responses. While numerous fans concurred with the streamer's take, others believed she was "baiting."

User @CptCaldwell responded to Nadia's criticisms of the game by writing:

"Totally baiting. MW3 is pretty good. The only thing that's a*s is the campaign. Ask me again in six weeks."

The streamer's take on the latest Call of Duty installment (Image via X)

"Most fun at launch since 2019" - Fans respond to Nadia's hot take on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

A netizen chiming in on the content creator's tweet (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched globally on November 10, 2023. However, it has received a significant amount of backlash because of its campaign. At the time of writing, the Activision-published shooter had a "Mostly Negative" reception on Steam, with over 3,461 reviews.

As mentioned earlier, Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia expressed her displeasure with MW3, claiming that the hype surrounding the game was "overrated" and that some aspects of the game were "still trash."

X user @Jasssiex agreed with the 23-year-old, saying that this year's installment was "nothing special." Claiming that the game developer was trying to capitalize on nostalgia, they wrote:

One netizen agreed with the streamer's take (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, another community member believed Nadia was looking to generate "impressions," adding that Call of Duty is the "greatest game ever":

A fan said Call of Duty is the "greatest game ever" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

While X user @TeamXDynasty stated that MW3 was "slightly lazy," they did not consider it a "bad" game:

Online community reacts to the streamer's tweet 1/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to another viewer, MW3 has had the best map selection in recent years. They also referred to controversies surrounding Nadia and wrote:

"Best maps in, like, 10 years, (the) most fun at launch since 2019 and Black Ops 3. She's just mad (that) she got caught with multiple hacks and banned."

Online community reacts to the streamer's tweet 2/2 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more comments:

Some more relevant fan reactions (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Nadia is a well-known Twitch personality who rose to prominence in 2022. She is best known for her Call of Duty: Warzone content, having accumulated over 4,075 hours of playtime. She currently has 1,159,437 followers and averages over 6.5k viewers per stream.