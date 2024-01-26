Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update: New characters, visual designs, and more

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have shared new details regarding the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update. On January 25, 2024, the developers confirmed the rumors of the highly anticipated collaboration with the well-known anime franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion, which will be released in the first half of 2024. The exact date, however, is yet to be announced from the developer’s end.

The MMORPG title has over a million downloads on PC, Console, and mobile devices. It features visually appealing locations and futuristic characters in a fantasy open-world environment. Thus, this Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update can bring about significant improvements in the storyline and may create intrigue among the gaming communities.

Evangelion is regarded as one of the greatest anime franchises, and fans can expect new simulacrums (characters), locations, and vehicles based on it. The developers have also shared more information about the upcoming 3.6 version update, which this article will examine.

The Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update will feature new simulacrums

The collaboration will introduce the fan-favorite Neon Genesis Evangelion characters to the Vera Sector. Here are the characters coming up during the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update:

Shinji Ikari

Asuka Shikinami Langley

Rei Ayanami

Shinji, Asuka Shikinami Langley, and Rei Ayanami will come to your aid and join forces to fight against the Angels when they launch an assault on you in the story mode. Additionally, you can acquire simulacrums of Asuka Shikinami Langley and Rei Ayanami permanently. You can also expect the character additions to impact the latest Tower of Fantasy tier list.

Evangelion EVAs are coming to Tower of Fantasy story mode

EVA-01 in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

Level Infinite and Gotta Studio have confirmed the inclusion of Evangelion anime’s elements into the story mode. One of the significant inclusions will feature iconic mechas like EVA-00, EVA-01, and EVA-02. They are replicated on a 1:1 scale, which will make the players feel the impact of these giant mecha robots.

Visual designs from the Evangelion anime will feature in Tower of Fantasy’s story narrative

Evangelion-themed vehicle in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Hotta Studio)

The story narrative will feature classic scenes from the original anime within the game’s narrative. Moreover, the developers have extracted the visual elements of Evangelion to introduce a themed vehicle that can be used to explore the Tower of Fantasy world.

Pen Pen will be a companion in the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update

Pen Pen will be the smart servant during the collaboration. (Image via Hotta Studio)

Pen Pen the Penguin is one of the most popular characters in Tower of Fantasy. According to the developers, he will join your adventures as a helpful companion during this collaboration.

More details regarding Pen Pen will be announced soon.

Version 3.6 Beyond Horizons update

The version 3.6 Beyond Horizons update will launch on January 30, 2024. It will introduce a new map called Aquaville, which will mark the final piece of Domain 9. This map will have a distinctive sci-fi setup, offering a unique atmosphere compared to the other three areas in Domain 9.

That concludes our foray into the details of the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration update.