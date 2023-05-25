Tower of Fantasy is the beloved free-to-play open-world RPG released in December 2021 worldwide. A new trailer broadcasted during the PlayStation Showcase of 2023 seems to suggest that the game is headed for PlayStation platforms at an unknown date during the summer of 2023. Players take control of various heroes as they explore the vibrant cyberpunk-themed world of the game.

Read on to learn more about the showcased features of the upcoming expansion, set for a PlayStation release.

Tower of Fantasy scheduled to launch on PlayStation consoles in summer of 2023

A recent PlayStation blog post confirmed that Tower of Fantasy is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. While the release date has not yet been confirmed, players can expect the game to launch sometime in Summer 2023, according to lead designer Sky.

The Grand Sea region (Image via PlayStation)

Additionally, fans will have plenty to look forward to with the upcoming PlayStation launch of the game, including the all-new Grand Sea region. Grand Sea is an exclusively underwater region filled with its unique ecosystem, adaptive combat, and exploration.

Domain 9, in-game (Image via PlayStation)

The region of Domain 9 has also been added to the game, focusing on “oriental magic world building,” and is a true spectacle to behold.

Brilliant combat and exploration are part of the game's world makeup (Image via PlayStation)

Tower of Fantasy’s newest release also brings new Simulacrum characters that boast play styles with over 30 unique weapons to choose from. The game should be more engaging than ever, with brand-new heroes to collect.

The PlayStation version of the game is also set to receive online cooperative multiplayer functionality, complete with social features such as photos, poses, and messaging. As of this writing, it is unknown whether the title will have cross-play and cross-save functionality, but one can expect it to be present on release.

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play open-world RPG from developers Perfect World and Level Infinite. The game was released globally on August 11, 2022, for PC and mobile devices. This action RPG features a heavy focus on exploration and world building.

Poll : 0 votes