Trainwreckstv takes first place in Among Us tournament

You read that right, a group of people have already taken it upon themselves to create an Among Us tournament, and first place recently went to Trainwreckstv. For his effort, he’ll be taking home a $5,000 prize.

FIRST PLACE BOYS, $5000 WON! squad fucking W pic.twitter.com/Erplnta2aP — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 7, 2020

Competitive Among Us?

Among Us fans shouldn’t worry too much, competitive play in Among Us seems to be somewhat tongue-in-cheek. That is to say, the competitive ruleset and organization are more just to have fun by making an obviously uncompetitive and low-stakes game into a tournament in much the same way that competitive rock-paper-scissors or high-stakes Monopoly is a thing.

The competition aspect is for fun, as players and spectators alike relish in the absurdity of the format. If you’re worried about Among Us becoming a hypercompetitive game, then you shouldn’t worry too much. The game will ultimately remain as fun as you and your playgroup make it.

But, for those of you looking to emulate the Among Us competitive ruleset, either for your own amusement or to organize your own playgroup’s tournament, then here it is.

Among Us Competitive Ruleset

Competitive Among Us uses a point based ranking system to organize players by their performance. Points are awarded based on whether the player is playing for the crew or imposters.

Crewmate:

Win - 3 points

Loss - 0 points

Correct votes - 1 point

Incorrect votes - -1 point

Skip/No vote - 0 point

Imposter:

Win - 5 points

Loss - 0 points

Kill - 1 point

The tournament is played on the Polus map, though this seems to have been a personal choice and could easily be changed to any of the other maps, or a combination therein. Players play in a number of pools and the points determine which players from each pool advance to the later stages. The in-game rules are fixed as the following rule-set:

Impostors: 2

Confirm Ejects: Off

Emergency Meeting: 1

Emergency Cooldown: 15s

Discussion Time: 15s

Voting Time: 90s

Player Speed: 1.0x

Crewmate Vision: 0.5x

Impostor Vision: 1.5x

Kill Cooldown: 22.5 seconds

Kill Distance: Short

Visual Tasks: Off

Common Tasks: 2

Long Tasks: 1

Short Tasks: 5

From these we can see that this competitive Among Us rule-set attempts to focus the games on identifying who the imposters are, rewarding the imposters for playing aggressively, while tasks are deemphasized to the point of being only a last resort.

Additionally, the penalty on crew for incorrect votes penalizes the crew from simply randomly guessing the other players out, while rewarding correct votes rewards players for voting against imposters even if it doesn’t result in them being ejected.

In this way, the competitive rule-set focuses the crew on playing as logically and securely as possible.

Who participated in the BoomTV Among Us tournament?

This Among Us tournament featured many well known Among Us streamers, but had one notable absence. Disguised Toast, one of the most watched Among Us content creators at the moment, was not present in the tournament for some reason.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of well known names in this tournament, including xQc, Trick2g, SouljaBoy, and SypherPK, spread throughout two lobbies.