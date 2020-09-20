Recommended Among Us settings for smaller groups

If you’re like me, you’ve been playing quite a bit of Among Us lately. The game is quick, easy, fun, and addictive, and as long as you don’t take it too seriously it can be a great way to have fun with some friends. However, if you prefer only to play with friends, you might have some trouble setting up 10 player games, so here’s some suggestions for settings for smaller games.

Among Us Settings for 5-6 players

When playing in smaller groups, dynamics change very quickly. While 10 players games have a fairly predictable pacing, small games can change with one well placed kill, or one poorly placed crew member.

Balancing these teams is almost impossible the smaller the games go, but there are a few things that can be done to make the game more fun for small groups. Here’s my recommended rule set:

(Any) Map

(1) # Imposters

(Off) Confirm Ejects

(1) # Emergency Meetings

(15s) Emergency Cooldown

(15s) Discussion Time

(60s) Voting Time

(1x) Player Speed

(0.5x) Crewmate Vision

(1.5x) Imposter Vision

(25s) Kill Cooldown

(Short) Kill Distance

(Off) Visual Tasks

(1) # Common Tasks

(2) # Long Tasks

(5) # Short Tasks

These Among Us settings gives the impostor a lot of leeway, something that’s needed when a single impostor has to kill four people. These settings can possibly be adapted to 4 player games of Among Us, but at that point you can lower the number of tasks.

Additionally, smaller games can sometimes become unfun if the crew plays too defensively, as you might in a 10 player game. If you’re playing Among US with 4-6 people, it might be worth talking about some ground rules for excessive grouping or teaming.

Among Us Settings for 7-8 players

Once you start playing with 7-8 players, you can begin playing with 2 impostors. However, the difference between having 8 players and 10 players can be pretty noticeable at times, which is why you may consider using a modified Among Us ruleset as well. My recommended settings are:

(Any) Map

(2) # Imposters

(Off) Confirm Ejects

(1) # Emergency Meetings

(30s) Emergency Cooldown

(15s) Discussion Time

(120s) Voting Time

(1x) Player Speed

(0.5x) Crewmate Vision

(1.5x) Imposter Vision

(35-40s) Kill Cooldown

(Short) Kill Distance

(Off) Visual Tasks

(0-1) # Common Tasks

(2) # Long Tasks

(5) # Short Tasks

These settings balance out making the crew have a lot to do while making sure the impostors can’t just win games by randomly killing whenever their cooldowns are up. The longer cooldowns make impostors have to think through their kills a lot more, and gives them long windows to gain the trust of the crew.

My own experience with this Among US rule set is that it does require semi-experienced impostors, as inexperienced impostors may feel like they don’t have enough time to get all the kills they need. At the same time, however, too many tasks can make the crew feel like the tasks are pointless..

Final Notes for Among Us

In general, if you have to choose between balancing having too many tasks or too few, lean towards too many. The Crew in Among Us should feel like their wins come from identifying the impostors more often than from completing tasks, but the tasks shouldn’t be so many as to be pointless to do.

Lastly, while the game can be played with four players, I strongly recommend you have at least 6 players to start with. Among Us is best played under ideal circumstances, 10 players with everyone on voice chat.

However, not everyone is going to experience the game that way, and if you don’t then you should definitely consider these other ways to play.