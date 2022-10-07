"Transfer to the PC that can't run this game": Google Stadia owners react as Bethesda enables transfer of The Elder Scrolls Online progression

Google Stadia owners who play The Elder Scrolls Online can heave a sigh of relief amid the impending shutdown of the cloud gaming service. This is because they will be able to transfer all their progress in the game to PC.

Stadia has failed to leverage its potential and will be shutting down shortly. While it might not have been the most popular of platforms, it was used by people with weaker PCs to access certain games.

John @A_Fickle_Gamer @TESOnline Lol transfer to the PC that you have that can’t run this game….otherwise why would you play on Stadia? At least off console transfers. @TESOnline Lol transfer to the PC that you have that can’t run this game….otherwise why would you play on Stadia? At least off console transfers.

Bethesda hasn't informed players about the steps they need to take to transfer their progression. However, the publisher has indicated how it will all work.

While this decision might not be ideal, it's better than losing access to all purchases. This has been a major fear for many players since Google decided to shut down Stadia.

In an official post on Twitter, Bethesda announced exactly what players will be able to transfer to preserve their progression:

"We are happy to share that our Stadia players will be able to transfer their ESO accounts to PC, bringing with them all of their progress, including but not limited to existing characters, purchased items, achievements, and inventory. Since Stadia players already play ESO on our PC servers, all of their friends and guilds will be waiting for them once they complete the transfer."

Players react to the news that they will be able to transfer all their The Elder Scrolls Online progress from Stadia to PC

Naturally, the news has delighted players who have been worried about their progression in The Elder Scrolls Online over the last few days.

Many players quickly grabbed the opportunity to ask for something similar between consoles and PCs. However, this is unlikely to happen since the console players of the game use a separate server.

For some players, the transfer from Stadia to PC is still not without problems. This is because PCs render the game on local hardware, and many systems might not be good enough to run it.

One Twitter user is happy that players won't be losing their progression in The Elder Scrolls Online. Even if they can't play the game on their current system, it can change in the future with a better setup.

Lesarra Takagero @Lesarra_SL @Noomoid @TESOnline At least their progress won't be wiped with the shutdown of stadia. So if they get soon or later a pc, they can play as nothing happend. @Noomoid @TESOnline At least their progress won't be wiped with the shutdown of stadia. So if they get soon or later a pc, they can play as nothing happend.

It seems unclear whether players will have to buy a copy of the game once again. However, even if they do have to purchase it once more, it shouldn't be a problem as they will be getting a refund.

R2CrowsEye🇺🇦 @R2CrowsEye @IDRocketeer @TESOnline I would really hope they don't make us buy the game again. It's not their fault that Stadia is calling it, but we're not technically playing it on a different system since Stadia ran off the PC servers. @IDRocketeer @TESOnline I would really hope they don't make us buy the game again. It's not their fault that Stadia is calling it, but we're not technically playing it on a different system since Stadia ran off the PC servers.

However, not everyone is happy with the news. Some players feel that nobody would have played on Stadia in the first place if they were able to run the game on their PCs.

According to them, the transfer will do very little good, as players will now have to get better systems to run the game.

🏝🍹𝒫𝑜𝑒𝓉𝒾𝒸ℒ𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇 🍹🏝 @LOVERxPOET @TESOnline do you HONESTLY think people would have wasted their time with a Stadia if they owned a PC in the first place??? @TESOnline do you HONESTLY think people would have wasted their time with a Stadia if they owned a PC in the first place???

The transfer of The Elder Scrolls Online progression is far from the ideal solution. Playing a game on Google's cloud gaming service and local hardware are two very different things.

Having said that, Bethesda is going for the best possible solution right now. While users will now have to upgrade their systems or play in lower settings, the alternative (losing all progress) could have been far worse.

Poll : 0 votes