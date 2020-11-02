Travis Scott deletes Instagram after receiving hate for Batman cosplay

Jacques Berman Webster II, or Travis Scott, is an American rapper and songwriter also known for his stints with the Epic Games published 100-player battle royale, Fortnite.
Apart from his in-game collaborations with Ninja and Drake, Travis Scott is also famous in the Fortnite community for the recent Astronomical concert in April, which was conducted by the rapper with extremely high production value and in-game detailing.
Travis Scott deletes his Instagram account
According to claims, the 29-year-old has deleted his Instagram account owing to bullies and trolls making nasty comments on his cosplay of Batman. These online characters didn't just stop at nasty comments, as multiple racist comments were also made about bis cosplay, according to reports.
Some comments we downright ugly, as seen below:
resulted in this:
This has caused fans to come out in support of Travis Scott, as multiple fans tweeted in support of the rapper against the bullies.
Travis Scott was just trying to get into the Halloween spirit, much like most other celebrities who took the chance to share their costumes on social media. However, it was reported on Sunday that the Houston native had deactivated his Instagram account, which some suspect is the result of all the hate and trolling he faced online.
That being said, according to ComicBook.com, some fans are speculating that the rapper deleted his Instagram account as a hint for his fans that more new music is on its way, especially after the release of "Franchise (Remix)" last month.
Apart from his stints with Fortnite, Travis Scott was recently signed as an official creative partner for the PlayStation. He has already been helping with the promotions of the upcoming PlayStation 5.
Apart from his stints with Fortnite, Travis Scott was recently signed as an official creative partner for the PlayStation. He has already been helping with the promotions of the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Travis Scott is a pop culture personality and a crucial creative figure in the world of gaming. Whatever might the reason be for deleting his Instagram account, if anything is certain, it's that the artist will soon be back with something significant to grab the attention of all his fans while silencing his haters and trolls.