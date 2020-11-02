Travis Scott deletes Instagram after receiving hate for Batman cosplay

Jacques Berman Webster II, or Travis Scott, is an American rapper and songwriter also known for his stints with the Epic Games published 100-player battle royale, Fortnite.

Apart from his in-game collaborations with Ninja and Drake, Travis Scott is also famous in the Fortnite community for the recent Astronomical concert in April, which was conducted by the rapper with extremely high production value and in-game detailing.

Travis Scott deletes his Instagram account

According to claims, the 29-year-old has deleted his Instagram account owing to bullies and trolls making nasty comments on his cosplay of Batman. These online characters didn't just stop at nasty comments, as multiple racist comments were also made about bis cosplay, according to reports.

Some comments we downright ugly, as seen below:

Pic of Travis Scott last night eating his Travis Burger alone after getting clowned off Instagram pic.twitter.com/XG1iPPAvCF — chloay (@chloebarclay9) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott after he deactivated his Instagram but he’s still getting flamed on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/LkHfts3MMY — _notamemepag3 (@notamemepag3) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott leaving Instagram after getting roasted pic.twitter.com/8J19xZgx5T — 𝙿𝚒𝚕𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚖 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@ayostfubruh) November 1, 2020

resulted in this:

Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume pic.twitter.com/3QRwmSgi24 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2020

This has caused fans to come out in support of Travis Scott, as multiple fans tweeted in support of the rapper against the bullies.

HELPPP 😭😭😭yall ain’t have to hurt his feelings !! — tiddaes (@6abybandz) November 1, 2020

Good job internet, you managed to bully Travis Scott off Instagram for wanting to be Batman on Halloween pic.twitter.com/otoUxXlP1x — brandon (@brandon_jpeg) November 1, 2020

Hearing that Travis Scott deleted his entire Instagram after “fans” made fun of his Batman costume makes me pissed and sad. Why can’t people just hype everyone up no matter what and let others live. @trvisXX you looked dope bro — Aidan (@AidanGStroud) November 1, 2020

I think it's hella creative. And he put a lot of effort and money into it. He shouldn't have deleted it for the sake of some follow-fashion haters. They wore their stained wife beaters for Halloween 😂. — The 1998 Deck (Khia) (@The1998Deck) November 1, 2020

Travis Scott was just trying to get into the Halloween spirit, much like most other celebrities who took the chance to share their costumes on social media. However, it was reported on Sunday that the Houston native had deactivated his Instagram account, which some suspect is the result of all the hate and trolling he faced online.

That being said, according to ComicBook.com, some fans are speculating that the rapper deleted his Instagram account as a hint for his fans that more new music is on its way, especially after the release of "Franchise (Remix)" last month.

Apart from his stints with Fortnite, Travis Scott was recently signed as an official creative partner for the PlayStation. He has already been helping with the promotions of the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Travis Scott is a pop culture personality and a crucial creative figure in the world of gaming. Whatever might the reason be for deleting his Instagram account, if anything is certain, it's that the artist will soon be back with something significant to grab the attention of all his fans while silencing his haters and trolls.