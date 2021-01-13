Travis Scott skin set to return to Fortnite

According to the recent leaks by data miners, Travis Scott was all set to make a return to the item shop in Fortnite - a move that had all fans quite excited. The 15.20 update for Fortnite just arrived and this information was one among the many leaks that were handed out to the community by the data miners before the servers went live.

Travis Scott has got the new Item Shop design in v15.20 and will likely be releasing soon! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VWETLKubMO — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) January 13, 2021

First available in Season 2, Chapter 2 of Fortnite, it's been approximately 259 days since the Travis Scott skin was seen in the Fortnite item store.

This skin makes its way back to the game because of the sheer demand by the community. Although there isn't much detail available surrounding this, the skin will drop soon in the item store. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment. The community is excited to have this skin back in-game.

The Astronomical concert that Travis Scott held may have been the second-ever concert to be held in a game. It drew in a lot of revenue and a massive crowd. Travis Scott is said to have earned around $20 million from the concert on Fortnite. Although there wasn't any official confirmation by Epic Games about the amount, that's the speculated figure.

There were over 12 million fans in attendance during the concert. Somehow, this event fueled speculation that future events in Fortnite would be a 'pay to attend' occasion. Right after the concert, Travis Scott saw a rise in followers on social media by a whopping 1.4 million.

Although concerts in Fortnite are short, a lot of collective effort made the virtual concert a reality. With the Travis Scott skin returning to Fortnite, fans can only wonder if there would be more concerts like the Astronomical in the days to come.