Tribes of Midgard Season 3 brings game to Xbox and Nintendo Switch: Saga Boss, release date, and more

Gearbox announced Season 3 of the beloved survival action RGP, Tribes of Midgard, today. Developed by Norsefell, the title takes players to a new fiery biome featuring a new Saga Quest and Saga Boss, along with new Survival and Crafting Mechanics.

Inspired by Nordic Mythology, Tribes of Midgard puts users in the role of an Einherjar and tasks them with protecting the tree of Ygdrasil. They take on different enemies across multiple biomes in its two gameplay modes, the story-driven Saga mode and the survival-driven Survival mode.

With Season 3, the title also launches on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Tribes of Midgard launches on August 16, 2022. With Season 3, the developers at Norsefell will bring a new Saga Quest titled Inferno, where gamers face a new Saga Boss in the Volcanic Spire, a new biome.

The season also brings new Survival and Crafting mechanics, along with a new weapon type in Spears and new Fishing mechanics. Here’s a look at the Season 3 features for Tribes of Midgard.

Season 3: Inferno Saga features

Saga Quest: Inferno – The journey to the heart of the Volcanic Spire is perilous. As the temperatures rise, so do the stakes. Raid invading Outposts across Midgard to acquire Muspelite and use them to activate a Gateway to the new Biome. Be prepared to fight through hordes of fiery foes as you ascend to face the largest-ever Saga Boss. From his Lair at the peak of the Volcanic Spire, this fearsome opponent launches a full-scale invasion of Midgard. It is up to the Einherjar to stomp out the flames of his conquest and put a stop to Ragnarök.

– The journey to the heart of the Volcanic Spire is perilous. As the temperatures rise, so do the stakes. Raid invading Outposts across Midgard to acquire Muspelite and use them to activate a Gateway to the new Biome. Be prepared to fight through hordes of fiery foes as you ascend to face the largest-ever Saga Boss. From his Lair at the peak of the Volcanic Spire, this fearsome opponent launches a full-scale invasion of Midgard. It is up to the Einherjar to stomp out the flames of his conquest and put a stop to Ragnarök. Volcanic Spire – This molten landmass serves as the fiery battleground between the Einherjar and the Inferno invasion. Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards, and more. Even the rivers are made of lava, so you probably shouldn’t go for a swim.

– This molten landmass serves as the fiery battleground between the Einherjar and the Inferno invasion. Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards, and more. Even the rivers are made of lava, so you probably shouldn’t go for a swim. Survival 2.0 – This central game mode takes a new form in Season 3 to provide a more relaxed but engaging experience that rewards exploration and creation. Taking place long before the Village around the Seed of Yggdrasil came to be, the Einherjar must rough it in a totally raw environment. The powerful Viking warrior Eira Foot-Crushed serves as your guide, alongside everyone’s favorite felines, Mániklo and Sóleyra, from the Saga tutorial. Free from the constant threat of incoming Jötnar attacks, in the new Survival Mode, Einherjar can write legendary Viking tales of their own, building their perfect Viking homes and taking the battle directly to enemies as they see fit.

Crafting 2.0 (Survival Mode) – Without a Village or Vendors, Einherjar in Survival 2.0 need to be self-sufficient to craft items. Utilize the magical Dwarven invention of the Allforge, accessible from the Build menu and free to place anywhere, no materials required. While the Allforge is valuable for repairing Equipment, its true purpose is to instantly build Crafting Stations, which allow Einherjar to craft and forge various items depending on the Station type.

– Without a Village or Vendors, Einherjar in Survival 2.0 need to be self-sufficient to craft items. Utilize the magical Dwarven invention of the Allforge, accessible from the Build menu and free to place anywhere, no materials required. While the Allforge is valuable for repairing Equipment, its true purpose is to instantly build Crafting Stations, which allow Einherjar to craft and forge various items depending on the Station type. Spears – This new weapon type empowers Einherjar to strike opponents with greater reach and in a more linear direction than other weapons. The initial Villager Spear only requires Wood to craft, giving any poor soul a fighting chance while they ramp up their survival skills.

– This new weapon type empowers Einherjar to strike opponents with greater reach and in a more linear direction than other weapons. The initial Villager Spear only requires Wood to craft, giving any poor soul a fighting chance while they ramp up their survival skills. Fishing – We let you swim and fight what came out of the water last season, but what if you want to catch things? Craft a Fishing Rod and keep an eye out for Mysterious Ripples in rivers and oceans. By casting a Fishing Rod on a Ripple, Einherjar can test the quickness of their button skills, timing it just right to catch different types of fish.

Tribes of Midgard makes Xbox and Nintendo Switch debut with Season 3

Tribes of Midgard initially launched for PC and PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) last year. With Season 3, the game makes its way to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Julian Maroda, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Norsfell, said:

“Since day one, our team has been fully committed to delivering expanded features and new content to our players, building our own Tribe (of Midgard!) that’s now 2+ million strong and growing! Releasing on Xbox and Switch is our latest effort to continue to build Tribes of Midgard alongside our thriving community while simultaneously welcoming newcomers.”

He added:

“Season 3 is massive and by far our biggest update to date, delivering game-changing content like our latest Saga (and biggest bad guy) alongside a complete revamp of Survival Mode. This “Survival 2.0” couldn’t come at a better time. It’s the perfect starting point for new players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch!”

The game will be available on the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop alongside the PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The Standard Edition is priced at $19.99, while the Deluxe Edition, which includes exclusive armor, weapons, and pets, is available for $29.99.

Tribes of Midgard Season 3 Inferno Saga launches on August 16, 2022.

