Tribes of Midgard: all Biomes Guide

The action-surviving RPG, Tribes of Midgard, consists of several biomes for the players to explore, gather resources, and meet NPCs.

Tribes of Midgard, the ten-player co-op action survival game, puts the player in a world inspired by Nordic mythology. To survive, players must gather resources, craft armor, and weapons, and defeat their enemies.

The World of Tribes of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes, each with unique characteristics.

The Biomes of Tribes of Midgard

The world of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes. They are Ash Beach, Bright Forest, Glacier Peaks, Land of Pools, and smoky Highlands. The animals, creatures, peoples, and resources of the biomes are as follows.

Tribes of Midgard: Ash Beach

(Image by Norsfell)

Animals

Puffin

Crab

Creatures

Unsunken Warrior

Unsunken Shield-Maiden

Unsunken Warchief

People

Vígdís

Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

Aquamarine from Aquamarine Deposit

Flint from Flint Deposit Stone Deposit

Garnet from Garnet Deposit

Gold from Gold Deposit

Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms

Seaweed from Seaweed Clusters

Sticks from Branches

Stone from Stone Deposit

Tribes of Midgard: Bright Forest

(Image by Norsfell)

Animals

Black Wolf

Brown Deer

Boar

Pig

Heron

Creatures

Dökkálfar Archer

Dökkálfar Warrior

Dökkálfar Witch

Varúlfur

People

Fróði

Reginn the Ironworker

Ótr the Enchanter

Fáfnir the Sorcerer

Ottó the Adventurer

Resources

Butterbur Leaves from Butterburs

Butterbur Roots from Butterburs

Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks

Grass from Grass tufts

Iron Ore from Iron Rocks

Kingcup Nectar from Kingcups

Maple Sap from Maple trees

Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees

Pine Cone from Pine trees

Rowan Berries from Rowan trees

Spruce Needles from Spruce trees

Spruce Tip Syrup from Spruce trees

Sticks from Branches

Stone from Stone Rocks

Wood from Yew trees

Yew Poison from Night Yew Trees

Tribes of Midgard: Glacier Peaks

(Image by Norsfell)

Animals

White Deer

White Wolf

Raven

Creatures

Unfrozen Warrior

Unfrozen Shield-Maiden

Ísúlfur

People

Ívar

Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

Birch Water from Birch Trees

Bones from Skeleton Bones

Heart of Winter from Heart Of Winter Rocks

Iron Ore from Iron Rocks

Mistletoe from Mistletoe Clusters

Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees

Pine Cone from Pine Trees

Sapphire from Sapphire Rocks

Silver from Silver Rocks

Tribes of Midgard: Land of Pools

(Image by Norsfell)

Animals

Snake

Linnorm

Creatures

Blue Goblin Thrower

White Goblin Thrower

Blue Goblin Warrior

White Goblin Warrior

Blue Tröll

People

Ásta

Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

Eye of the Lindworm from Night Lindworm Rocks

Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks

Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants

Grass from Grass tufts

Iron Ore from Iron Rocks

Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks

Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms

Silver from Silver Rocks

Sticks from Branches

Stone from Stone Rocks

Tribes of Midgard: Smoky Highlands

(Image by Norsfell)

Animals

Amber Wolf

Amber Deer

Lizard

Creatures

Brennaúlfur

Brennálfar Archer

Brennálfar Warrior

White Tröll

White Goblin Warrior

White Goblin Thrower

People

Guðrún

Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

Amethyst from Amethyst Deposit

Garnet from Garnet Deposit

Bones from Skeleton Bones

Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks

Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants

Grass from Grass tufts

Iron Ore from Iron Rocks

Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks

Silver from Silver Rocks

Sticks from Branches

Stone from Stone Rocks

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul