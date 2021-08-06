Tribes of Midgard: all Biomes Guide

The action-surviving RPG, Tribes of Midgard, consists of several biomes for the players to explore, gather resources, and meet NPCs.
Tribes of Midgard, the ten-player co-op action survival game, puts the player in a world inspired by Nordic mythology. To survive, players must gather resources, craft armor, and weapons, and defeat their enemies.
The World of Tribes of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes, each with unique characteristics.
The Biomes of Tribes of Midgard
The world of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes. They are Ash Beach, Bright Forest, Glacier Peaks, Land of Pools, and smoky Highlands. The animals, creatures, peoples, and resources of the biomes are as follows.
Tribes of Midgard: Ash Beach
Animals
- Puffin
- Crab
Creatures
- Unsunken Warrior
- Unsunken Shield-Maiden
- Unsunken Warchief
People
- Vígdís
- Reginn the Ironworker
Resources
- Aquamarine from Aquamarine Deposit
- Flint from Flint Deposit Stone Deposit
- Garnet from Garnet Deposit
- Gold from Gold Deposit
- Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms
- Seaweed from Seaweed Clusters
- Sticks from Branches
- Stone from Stone Deposit
Tribes of Midgard: Bright Forest
Animals
- Black Wolf
- Brown Deer
- Boar
- Pig
- Heron
Creatures
- Dökkálfar Archer
- Dökkálfar Warrior
- Dökkálfar Witch
- Varúlfur
People
- Fróði
- Reginn the Ironworker
- Ótr the Enchanter
- Fáfnir the Sorcerer
- Ottó the Adventurer
Resources
- Butterbur Leaves from Butterburs
- Butterbur Roots from Butterburs
- Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
- Grass from Grass tufts
- Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
- Kingcup Nectar from Kingcups
- Maple Sap from Maple trees
- Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees
- Pine Cone from Pine trees
- Rowan Berries from Rowan trees
- Spruce Needles from Spruce trees
- Spruce Tip Syrup from Spruce trees
- Sticks from Branches
- Stone from Stone Rocks
- Wood from Yew trees
- Yew Poison from Night Yew Trees
Tribes of Midgard: Glacier Peaks
Animals
- White Deer
- White Wolf
- Raven
Creatures
- Unfrozen Warrior
- Unfrozen Shield-Maiden
- Ísúlfur
People
- Ívar
- Reginn the Ironworker
Resources
- Birch Water from Birch Trees
- Bones from Skeleton Bones
- Heart of Winter from Heart Of Winter Rocks
- Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
- Mistletoe from Mistletoe Clusters
- Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees
- Pine Cone from Pine Trees
- Sapphire from Sapphire Rocks
- Silver from Silver Rocks
Tribes of Midgard: Land of Pools
Animals
- Snake
- Linnorm
Creatures
- Blue Goblin Thrower
- White Goblin Thrower
- Blue Goblin Warrior
- White Goblin Warrior
- Blue Tröll
People
- Ásta
- Reginn the Ironworker
Resources
- Eye of the Lindworm from Night Lindworm Rocks
- Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
- Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants
- Grass from Grass tufts
- Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
- Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks
- Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms
- Silver from Silver Rocks
- Sticks from Branches
- Stone from Stone Rocks
Tribes of Midgard: Smoky Highlands
Animals
- Amber Wolf
- Amber Deer
- Lizard
Creatures
- Brennaúlfur
- Brennálfar Archer
- Brennálfar Warrior
- White Tröll
- White Goblin Warrior
- White Goblin Thrower
People
- Guðrún
- Reginn the Ironworker
Resources
- Amethyst from Amethyst Deposit
- Garnet from Garnet Deposit
- Bones from Skeleton Bones
- Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
- Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants
- Grass from Grass tufts
- Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
- Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks
- Silver from Silver Rocks
- Sticks from Branches
- Stone from Stone Rocks