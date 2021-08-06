Create
Tribes of Midgard: all Biomes Guide

Tribes of Midgard: all Biomes Guide (Image by Norsfell)
The action-surviving RPG, Tribes of Midgard, consists of several biomes for the players to explore, gather resources, and meet NPCs.

Tribes of Midgard, the ten-player co-op action survival game, puts the player in a world inspired by Nordic mythology. To survive, players must gather resources, craft armor, and weapons, and defeat their enemies.

The World of Tribes of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes, each with unique characteristics.

The Biomes of Tribes of Midgard

The world of Midgard is divided into five distinct biomes. They are Ash Beach, Bright Forest, Glacier Peaks, Land of Pools, and smoky Highlands. The animals, creatures, peoples, and resources of the biomes are as follows.

Tribes of Midgard: Ash Beach

(Image by Norsfell)
Animals

  • Puffin
  • Crab

Creatures

  • Unsunken Warrior
  • Unsunken Shield-Maiden
  • Unsunken Warchief

People

  • Vígdís
  • Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

  • Aquamarine from Aquamarine Deposit
  • Flint from Flint Deposit Stone Deposit
  • Garnet from Garnet Deposit
  • Gold from Gold Deposit
  • Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms
  • Seaweed from Seaweed Clusters
  • Sticks from Branches
  • Stone from Stone Deposit

Tribes of Midgard: Bright Forest

(Image by Norsfell)
Animals

  • Black Wolf
  • Brown Deer
  • Boar
  • Pig
  • Heron

Creatures

  • Dökkálfar Archer
  • Dökkálfar Warrior
  • Dökkálfar Witch
  • Varúlfur

People

  • Fróði
  • Reginn the Ironworker
  • Ótr the Enchanter
  • Fáfnir the Sorcerer
  • Ottó the Adventurer

Resources

  • Butterbur Leaves from Butterburs
  • Butterbur Roots from Butterburs
  • Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
  • Grass from Grass tufts
  • Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
  • Kingcup Nectar from Kingcups
  • Maple Sap from Maple trees
  • Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees
  • Pine Cone from Pine trees
  • Rowan Berries from Rowan trees
  • Spruce Needles from Spruce trees
  • Spruce Tip Syrup from Spruce trees
  • Sticks from Branches
  • Stone from Stone Rocks
  • Wood from Yew trees
  • Yew Poison from Night Yew Trees

Tribes of Midgard: Glacier Peaks

(Image by Norsfell)
Animals

  • White Deer
  • White Wolf
  • Raven

Creatures

  • Unfrozen Warrior
  • Unfrozen Shield-Maiden
  • Ísúlfur

People

  • Ívar
  • Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

  • Birch Water from Birch Trees
  • Bones from Skeleton Bones
  • Heart of Winter from Heart Of Winter Rocks
  • Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
  • Mistletoe from Mistletoe Clusters
  • Moonstone from Night Rowan Trees
  • Pine Cone from Pine Trees
  • Sapphire from Sapphire Rocks
  • Silver from Silver Rocks

Tribes of Midgard: Land of Pools

(Image by Norsfell)
Animals

  • Snake
  • Linnorm

Creatures

  • Blue Goblin Thrower
  • White Goblin Thrower
  • Blue Goblin Warrior
  • White Goblin Warrior
  • Blue Tröll

People

  • Ásta
  • Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

  • Eye of the Lindworm from Night Lindworm Rocks
  • Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
  • Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants
  • Grass from Grass tufts
  • Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
  • Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks
  • Mushroom Oil from Stormcap Mushrooms
  • Silver from Silver Rocks
  • Sticks from Branches
  • Stone from Stone Rocks

Tribes of Midgard: Smoky Highlands

(Image by Norsfell)
Animals

  • Amber Wolf
  • Amber Deer
  • Lizard

Creatures

  • Brennaúlfur
  • Brennálfar Archer
  • Brennálfar Warrior
  • White Tröll
  • White Goblin Warrior
  • White Goblin Thrower

People

  • Guðrún
  • Reginn the Ironworker

Resources

  • Amethyst from Amethyst Deposit
  • Garnet from Garnet Deposit
  • Bones from Skeleton Bones
  • Flint from Flint Rocks and Stone Rocks
  • Gleipnir Vines from Gleipnir Plants
  • Grass from Grass tufts
  • Iron Ore from Iron Rocks
  • Magnetite from Magnetite Rocks
  • Silver from Silver Rocks
  • Sticks from Branches
  • Stone from Stone Rocks
