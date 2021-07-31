Tribes of Midgard: Armor sets Guide

Tribes of Midgard, the action survival RPG, recently launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC through Steam.

Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard is an action-survival RPG, based on Nordic Mythology. Players face enemies including giants to save their village and stop the Seed of Yggradisil from being destroyed. The game can be played both solo and in up to 10 player co-op.

Armor sets of Tribes of Midgard

Players can equip six-pieces of armor for a particular set. The armor is also of different rarity, ranging from common to legendary. The armor of Tribes of Midgard at launch is as follows:

Villager Set (Common)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Villager Set armor pieces can be crafted from Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Leather and Wood. The armor provides a basic defense against the different elements.

Villager Cap (Helmet)

Villager Tunic (Chest)

Villager Wraps (Gloves)

Villager Pants (Pants)

Villager Shoes (Shoes)

Villager Shield (Shield)

Raider Set (Uncommon)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Raider Set armor pieces can be crafted by Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Leather, Silver and Wood. The armor provides a standard defense against the different elements.

Raider Helmet (Helmet)

Raider Cuirasse (Chest)

Raider Armguards (Gloves)

Raider Pants (Pants)

Raider Boots (Shoes)

Raider Shield (Shield)

Hersir Set (Uncommon)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Borghid the Tailor at the Village can craft the Hersir Set armor pieces using Leather, Wood and Small Bones. The armor provides a standard defense against the different elements.

Hersir Helmet (Helmet)

Hersir Surcoat (Chest)

Hersir Armguards (Gloves)

Hersir Pants (Pants)

Hersir Boots (Shoes)

Hersir Shield (Shield)

Nornir Set (Rare)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Nornir Set armor pieces can be crafted from Borghid the Tailor in the Village using Yarn, Wood, Evening Rowan Drops and Linnorm Spike. The armor set is effective against Thunder but is weak against Fire, Ice and Dark.

Nornir Hood (Helmet)

Nornir Coat (Chest)

Nornir Gloves (Gloves)

Nornir Pants (Pants)

Nornir Boots (Shoes)

Nornir Shield (Shield)

Feral Set (Rare)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Feral Set armor pieces can be crafted by Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Yarn, Silver and Boar Bristle.

Feral Mane (Helmet)

Feral Rags (Chest)

Feral Mits (Gloves)

Feral Pants (Pants)

Feral Boots (Shoes)

Feral Shield (Shield)

Utgarð's Set (Epic)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Borghid the Tailor at the Village can craft the Utgarð's Set armor pieces using Oiled Leather, Starlit Seaweed, Unfrozen Tailsman and Aquamarine. The armor set is highly effective against Ice but is weak against Fire, Dark and Thunder.

Utgarð's Helmet (Helmet)

Utgarð's Plackart (Chest)

Utgarð's Gauntlets (Gloves)

Utgarð's Pants (Pants)

Utgarð's Boots (Shoes)

Utgarð's Ward (Shield)

Gullveig's Set (Epic)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Gullveig’s Set armor pieces can be crafted from Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Oiled Leather, Obsidian, Bernnalfar Amber and Garnet. The armor set is highly effective against Fire but is weak against Ice, Dark and Thunder.

Gullveig's Helmet (Helmet)

Gullveig's Heart (Chest)

Gullveig's Gloves (Gloves)

Gullveig's Pants (Pants)

Gullveig's Boots (Shoes)

Gullveig's Guard (Shield)

Seiðr's Set (Epic)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Seiðr's Set armor pieces can be crafted by Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Yarn, Midnight Drew Essence and Helthing Ring. The armor set is highly effective against Dark but is weak against Fire, Ice, and Thunder.

Seiðr's Veil (Helmet)

Seiðr's Mantle (Chest)

Seiðr's Gauntlets (Gloves)

Seiðr's Pants (Pants)

Seiðr's Sandals (Shoes)

Seiðr's Shield (Shield)

Fornjót's Set (Legendary)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Borghid the Tailor at the Village can craft the Fornjót's Set armor pieces using Spun Yarn, Sapphire, Piece of Geirroor’s Jaw and Golden Horn. The armor set is extremely effective against Ice but is weak against Fire, Dark, and Thunder.

Fornjót's Helm (Helmet)

Fornjót's Chestplate (Chest)

Fornjót's Gauntlets (Gloves)

Fornjót's Greaves (Pants)

Fornjót's Boots (Shoes)

Fornjót's Ward (Shield)

Baldr's Set (Legendary)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Baldr's Set armor pieces can be crafted from Borghid the Tailor at the Village using Spun Yarn, Gold, Shard of Jarnsaxa’s Brooch and Golden Horn. The armor set is extremely effective against Thunder but is weak against Fire, Ice, and Dark.

Baldr's Helm (Helmet)

Baldr's Chestplate (Chest)

Baldr's Gauntlets (Gloves)

Baldr's Greaves (Pants)

Baldr's Sabatons (Shoes)

Baldr's Bulwark (Shield)

Fenrir's Set (Legendary)

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Fenrir’s Set is available through the Season 1 The Wolf Saga battle pass. The armor provides high defense against all elements.

Fenrir's Mane (Helmet)

Fenrir's Pelage (Chest)

Fenrir's Claws (Gloves)

Fenrir's Hinds (Pants)

Fenrir's Paws (Shoes)

Fenrir's Bark (Shield)

More armor sets will be added to Tribes of Midgard as post-launch content.

Oh hey here's a closer look at the Lunar and Solar Valkyrie armor sets from our Deluxe editions! 🌙☀️ Happy Friday y'all!#fridayfeeling #gamedev #gameart pic.twitter.com/x8RBHt4Z9y — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 16, 2021

There are also 4 cosmetic sets available for pre-order on certain platforms. They are:

Eira Cosmetics (Pre-purchase, Steam PC )

Midsummer Eira Cosmetics (Pre-purchase, PlayStation)

Lunar Valkyrie Cosmetics (Deluxe, Steam PC)

Solar Valkyrie Cosmetics (Deluxe, PlayStation)

