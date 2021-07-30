Tribes of Midgard: Classes and Rune Guide

Tribes of Midgard recently launched with Season 1, The Wolf Saga, where the player faces off against Fenrir Wolf.

Developed by Norsfell and published by Gearbox, Tribes of Midgard is an action survival RPG, inspired by Nordic mythology. The user faces off against enemies and makes progress playing with up to ten players.

The game launches with eight classes and 30 runes to unlock.

The Classes of Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard launches with eight distinct classes. Interestingly, instead of blocking the class and forcing the player to use in-game currency or a meaningless grind to unlock them, Tribes of Midgard lock each class behind a challenge.

This way the players have fun and gain a sense of accomplishment while exploring the different classes.

⚔ We can FINALLY say that Tribes of Midgard is available everywhere NOW! ⚔



Save your village, and the world, from total destruction in this 10-player co-op action-RPG on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and PC via Steam. 🛡



🐺 https://t.co/K0tFZBj44z pic.twitter.com/q7MOonpj8q — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 27, 2021

Warrior

Warrior Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Always Available

Warrior is one of the primary classes available from the start. It is a primary melee-based class.

Berserker

Berserker Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Defeat 20 enemies in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Berserker is one of the strongest melee-based classes in the Tribes of Midgard. The class can be unlocked by defeating 20 enemies within 10 seconds in Saga Mode.

Sentinel

Sentinel Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Block 25 attacks in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Sentinel is a good defense-type class. The class can be unlocked by blocking 25 attacks within 10 seconds in Saga mode.

Guardian

Guardian Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Defeat 3 Jötnar in a World (Saga mode)

The Guardian is best suited for defending against incoming attacks. The class can be unlocked by defeating 3 Jötnar in the Saga Mode.

Ranger

Ranger Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Always Available

Ranger is one of the classes available at launch. The Ranger class in Tribes of Midgard is best suited for a ranged attack.

Hunter

Hunter Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Activate all Shrines in a World (Saga Mode)

Hunter is one of the best classes suited for ranged attacks. The class can be unlocked by activating all of the shrines in the world.

Seer

Seer Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Use the Bifröst to exit 10 Worlds (Saga Mode)

Seer is a strong ability-based class who can be unlocked by using the Bifrost to exit 10 worlds in Saga mode.

Warden

Warden Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

How to Unlock: Survive beyond Day 15 in a World (Saga Mode)

The Warden class can be unlocked in Tribes of Midgard by surviving beyond 15 days in the world during the Saga Mode.

The Runes of Tribes of Midgard

Runes (Image by Norsfell, Gearbox)

Tribes of Midgard launches with 30 Runes, with promises of more being added post-launch. The list of Runes is as follows:

Far-Fetched

Arm of Ullr

Ire of Thór

Nótt for Speed

Beyond Repair

Keeper of Souls

Like a Dwarf

Björn Again

Banner Time

Nothing to Hide

Lucky Loot

Soul Powered

Coldblood

Blessed Hands

Heatstroke

Last Laugh

Einher-a-JAR

Seiðr Weaver

Booming Shield

Pumped Up

Kindred Impact

Freyr's Harvest

Demolition Viking

Viking Hoarder

Might of Mjolnir

Explosive Finale

Rolling Thunder

Golden Egg

Ragnarage

Soul Mate

Edited by Siddharth Satish