Tribes of Midgard: Resources Guide

Tribes of Midgard is a top-down action-survival RPG by Norsfell studios, inspired by Nordic Mythology. Developed by Norsfell and published by Gearbox Publishing, Tribes of Midgard recently launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam.

The game puts the players in a world where they must fight hordes of enemies and gather resources to protect the village from the Giants who aim to destroy the seed of Yggdrasil.

Collecting resources is an integral part of the gameplay experience.

Resources in Tribes of Midgard

From crafting different defensive architecture, armor, and weapons, to gaining a boost in fighting against enemies, resources are an integral part of the Tribes of Midgard gameplay experience. Resources in Tribes of Midgard are as follows:

Stone Resources in Tribes of Midgard

Stone resources are obtained by mining different deposits and gathering stones. These resources are gathered with Pickaxes.

Amethyst - is obtained from Amethyst Deposit

- is obtained from Amethyst Deposit Aquamarine - is obtained from Aquamarine Deposit

- is obtained from Aquamarine Deposit Flint - is obtained from Flint Deposit, Stone Deposit

- is obtained from Flint Deposit, Stone Deposit Garnet - is obtained from Garnet Deposit

- is obtained from Garnet Deposit Gold - is obtained from Gold Deposit

- is obtained from Gold Deposit Iron Ore - is obtained from Iron Deposit

- is obtained from Iron Deposit Moonstone - is obtained from Lunar Rowan Tree, Rowan Tree

- is obtained from Lunar Rowan Tree, Rowan Tree Sapphire - is obtained from Sapphire Deposit

- is obtained from Sapphire Deposit Silver - is obtained from Silver Deposit

- is obtained from Silver Deposit Stone - is obtained from Stone Deposit

- is obtained from Stone Deposit Obsidian - is obtained from Obsidian Deposit

- is obtained from Obsidian Deposit Cut Stone

Wrought Iron

Wood Resources in Tribes of Midgard

Wood resources are obtained by chopping down different trees in the world, which can be done using the Lumberaxes.

Birch Water - is obtained from Birch Tree

- is obtained from Birch Tree Butterbur Flowers - is obtained from Butterbur Plant

- is obtained from Butterbur Plant Butterbur Roots - is obtained from Butterbur Plant

- is obtained from Butterbur Plant Hardened Boards

Maple Sap - is obtained from Maple Tree

- is obtained from Maple Tree Mistletoe - is obtained from Mistletoe Tree

- is obtained from Mistletoe Tree Pine Bark - is obtained from Pine Tree

- is obtained from Pine Tree Pine Cone - is obtained from Frozen Pine Tree

- is obtained from Frozen Pine Tree Spruce Needles - is obtained from Spruce Tree

- is obtained from Spruce Tree Spruce Tip Syrup - is obtained from Frozen Spruce Tree

- is obtained from Frozen Spruce Tree Sticks - is obtained from Branch Pile

- is obtained from Branch Pile Wood - is obtained from Birch Tree, Spruce Tree, Frozen Spruce Tree, Pine Tree, Frozen Pine Tree, Maple Tree, Lunar Rowan Tree, Yew Tree, Lunar Yew Tree

Special objects in Tribes of Midgard

Special objects are extremely rare, as they are dropped by defeating a Jötunn.

Segment of Hálogi's Horn

Piece of Geirröðr's Jaw

Creature resources in Tribes of Midgard

Creature Resources can be obtained from different creators across the world:

Ashes

Fingernails

Fur

Leather

Silk Cloth

Soul

Wolf Fang

Wool

Large Bones

Misc resources in Tribes of Midgard

Bones - is obtained from Skeleton Remains

- is obtained from Skeleton Remains Bright Powder

Ethereal Powder

Filtered Powder

Gleipnir Vines - is obtained from Vine Plant

- is obtained from Vine Plant Grass - is obtained from Grass Tuft

- is obtained from Grass Tuft Oiled Leather

Raw Powder

Refined Powder

Seaweed - is obtained from Seaweed Cluster, Lunar Seaweed Cluster

- is obtained from Seaweed Cluster, Lunar Seaweed Cluster Silk Canvas

Silver Thread - is obtained from Lunar Seaweed Cluster

- is obtained from Lunar Seaweed Cluster Smoke Thorns

Spun Yarn

(Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

Potion creation in Tribes of Midgard

Potions can change a player's stats, thus helping them in defeating enemies.

Henbane Extract - is obtained from Henbane Plant

- is obtained from Henbane Plant Kingcup Nectar - is obtained from Kingcup Plant

- is obtained from Kingcup Plant Lightning Residue - is obtained from Lunar Stormcap Mushroom

- is obtained from Lunar Stormcap Mushroom Mead Spices

Mushroom Oil - is obtained from Stormcap Mushroom, Lunar Stormcap Mushroom

- is obtained from Stormcap Mushroom, Lunar Stormcap Mushroom Rowan Berries

Yew Poison

We are very excited to announce that Midgard has been protected by over 250,000 Vikings!🤩⚔️



Thank you to our growing community for your continued support and for helping us achieve this amazing milestone.❤️ pic.twitter.com/rqPeOG0PVP — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 30, 2021

