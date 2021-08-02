Tribes of Midgard: Weapons and Tools Guide

Tribes of Midgard, an action survival RPG by Norsfell, launched recently on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and on PC via Steam.
In Tribes of Midgard, up to ten players can join a co-op and take part in fights against hordes of enemies, including Giants, who aim to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil. Players must gather resources and craft weapons, armor and tools to take on more powerful enemies and protect the village.
Both weapons and tools are an important part of the Tribes of Midgard experience.
Weapons in Tribes of Midgard
Tribes of Midgard have four categories of weapons. Swords are useful to deal quick and sharp damage, while Hammers and Axes deal heavy damage. The bows are effective for ranged damage. Players must gather resources and craft the weapons from Steiner the Blacksmith in the VIllage.
Axes in Tribes of Midgard
- Villager Axe (Common) - 185 power
- Raider Axe (Uncommon) - 210 power
- Utgarð's Skeggöx (Rare) - 300 power
- Gullveig's Skeggöx (Epic) - 320 power
- Fornjót's Axe (Legendary) - 340 power
Swords in Tribes of Midgard
- Villager Sword I (Common) - 45 power
- Villager Sword II (Uncommon) - 67 power
- Hersir Sword I (Common) - 48 power
- Hersir Sword II (Uncommon) - 70 power
- Hersir Sword III (Rare) - 105 power
- Serpent Tongue (Rare) - 335 power
- Gullveig’s Blade (Epic) - 360 power
- Heimdallr's Hofuð (Legendary) - 375 power
- Lunar Valkyrie Sword (Deluxe Edition PC)
- Solar Valkyrie Sword (Deluxe Edition PlayStation)
Hammer in Tribes of Midgard
- Villager Hammer (Common) - 185 power
- Feral Hammer (Uncommon) - 290 power
- Múspelheim Maul (Rare) - 390 power
- Seiðr Hammer (Epic) - 455 power
- Eira Hammer (Pre-purchase PC)
- Eira Midsummer Hammer (Pre-purchase PlayStation)
Bows in Tribes of Midgard
- Villager Bow (Common) - 37 power
- Ember’s Bow (Uncommon) - 79 power
- Utgarð's Bow (Uncommon) - 82 power
- Nornir Bow (Uncommon) - 85power
- Élivágar Tree
Tools in Tribes of Midgard
Tools are an essential part of the survival aspect of the Tribes of Midgard. Players need to collect resources and craft items including weapons, armor and tools to get better stats. This will help them survive longer against the hordes of enemies.
Pickaxes in Tribes of Midgard
Pickaxes are used for mining deposits and gathering stone resources. Players needs to gather resources to improve the pickaxe and mine deposits faster.
- Flint Pickaxe (Branches, Flint)
- Stone Pickaxe (Flint Pickaxe, Stone)
- Silver Pickaxe (Stone Pickaxe, Stone, Silver)
- Crystal Pickaxe (Silver Pickaxe, Cut Stone, Silver, Amethyst)
- Gold Pickaxe (Crystal Pickaxe, Cut Stone, Gold)
Lumberaxe in Tribes of Midgard
Lumberaxes are used for cutting trees and gathering wood resources.
- Flint Lumbeaxe (Branches, Flint)
- Stone Lumbeaxe (Flin Lumbeaxe, Stone)
- Silver Lumbeaxe (Stone Lumbeaxe, Stone, Silver)
- Crystal Lumbeaxe (Silver Lumbeaxe, Cut Stone, Silver, Amethyst)
- Gold Lumbeaxe (Crystal Lumbeaxe, Cut Stone, Gold)