Tribes of Midgard: Weapons and Tools Guide

Tribes of Midgard, an action survival RPG by Norsfell, launched recently on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and on PC via Steam.

In Tribes of Midgard, up to ten players can join a co-op and take part in fights against hordes of enemies, including Giants, who aim to destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil. Players must gather resources and craft weapons, armor and tools to take on more powerful enemies and protect the village.

Both weapons and tools are an important part of the Tribes of Midgard experience.

Weapons in Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard have four categories of weapons. Swords are useful to deal quick and sharp damage, while Hammers and Axes deal heavy damage. The bows are effective for ranged damage. Players must gather resources and craft the weapons from Steiner the Blacksmith in the VIllage.

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Axes in Tribes of Midgard

Villager Axe (Common) - 185 power

Raider Axe (Uncommon) - 210 power

Utgarð's Skeggöx (Rare) - 300 power

Gullveig's Skeggöx (Epic) - 320 power

Fornjót's Axe (Legendary) - 340 power

Swords in Tribes of Midgard

Villager Sword I (Common) - 45 power

Villager Sword II (Uncommon) - 67 power

Hersir Sword I (Common) - 48 power

Hersir Sword II (Uncommon) - 70 power

Hersir Sword III (Rare) - 105 power

Serpent Tongue (Rare) - 335 power

Gullveig’s Blade (Epic) - 360 power

Heimdallr's Hofuð (Legendary) - 375 power

Lunar Valkyrie Sword (Deluxe Edition PC)

Solar Valkyrie Sword (Deluxe Edition PlayStation)

Hammer in Tribes of Midgard

Villager Hammer (Common) - 185 power

Feral Hammer (Uncommon) - 290 power

Múspelheim Maul (Rare) - 390 power

Seiðr Hammer (Epic) - 455 power

Eira Hammer (Pre-purchase PC)

Eira Midsummer Hammer (Pre-purchase PlayStation)

Bows in Tribes of Midgard

Villager Bow (Common) - 37 power

Ember’s Bow (Uncommon) - 79 power

Utgarð's Bow (Uncommon) - 82 power

Nornir Bow (Uncommon) - 85power

Élivágar Tree

Tools in Tribes of Midgard

Tools are an essential part of the survival aspect of the Tribes of Midgard. Players need to collect resources and craft items including weapons, armor and tools to get better stats. This will help them survive longer against the hordes of enemies.

(Image by Tribes of Midgard Wiki)

Pickaxes in Tribes of Midgard

Pickaxes are used for mining deposits and gathering stone resources. Players needs to gather resources to improve the pickaxe and mine deposits faster.

Flint Pickaxe (Branches, Flint)

Stone Pickaxe (Flint Pickaxe, Stone)

Silver Pickaxe (Stone Pickaxe, Stone, Silver)

Crystal Pickaxe (Silver Pickaxe, Cut Stone, Silver, Amethyst)

Gold Pickaxe (Crystal Pickaxe, Cut Stone, Gold)

⚔ We can FINALLY say that Tribes of Midgard is available everywhere NOW! ⚔



Save your village, and the world, from total destruction in this 10-player co-op action-RPG on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and PC via Steam. 🛡



🐺 https://t.co/K0tFZBj44z pic.twitter.com/q7MOonpj8q — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 27, 2021

Lumberaxe in Tribes of Midgard

Lumberaxes are used for cutting trees and gathering wood resources.

Flint Lumbeaxe (Branches, Flint)

Stone Lumbeaxe (Flin Lumbeaxe, Stone)

Silver Lumbeaxe (Stone Lumbeaxe, Stone, Silver)

Crystal Lumbeaxe (Silver Lumbeaxe, Cut Stone, Silver, Amethyst)

Gold Lumbeaxe (Crystal Lumbeaxe, Cut Stone, Gold)

Edited by Gautham Balaji