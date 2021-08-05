Tribes of Midgard: Consumables and Potions Guide

Potions and other consumables play a major role in the action survival RPG gameplay of Tribes of Midgard

Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard puts up to ten players in a co-op action survival world inspired by Nordic mythology. The players must gather resources and craft armor, weapons, tools, and other consumables to survive against the hordes of enemies.

There are many craftable consumables in Tribes of Midgard that grant the player a temporary boost or restore health.

Potions and other consumables in Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of the Midgard has many consumables, which can be classified into portions, elixirs, brews, and soups. Here are the consumables from Tribes of Midgard.

Health Potion I

Recipe: Maple Sap x1

Effect: Heals for 1,250 HP

Health Potion II

Recipe: Maple Sap x1, Mushroom Oil x1

Effect: Heals for 1,875 HP

Health Potion III

Recipe: Maple Sap x3, Mushroom Oil x2, Seaweed x1

Effect: Heals for 2,500 HP

Healing Brew

Recipe: Maple Sap x3, Mushroom Moon Bolts x2, Starlit Seaweed x1, Birch Water x1

Effect: Heals the player and nearby allies for 40 seconds.

🛠 We are going into maintenance to prepare for today’s update! 🛠

We expect the maintenance period to last for 2 hours. During this time, players may not be able to join a game session but won't be removed from one.



Check out today’s update notes: https://t.co/znjmQ3Kj2k 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ry182LRlgl — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) August 5, 2021

Protecting Brew

Recipe: Rowan Berries x2, Crab Shell x1, Reptile Scale x1, Frozen Pine Bark x1

Effect: Increased protection for the player and nearby allies for 15 seconds.

Mana Elixir

Recipe: Mullein Spices x1, Butterbur Flowers x1, Rowan Berries x1

Effect: Replenishes Mana bar for 25 seconds

Speed Elixir

Recipe: Kingcup Nectar x3, Henbane Extract x2, Mushroom Moon Bolts x1

Effect: Increases speed for 60 seconds

Coldproof Elixir I

Recipe: Red Meat x3, Mushroom Oil x2

Effect: Increases cold resistance for 2 minutes

Coldproof Elixir II

Recipe: Red Meat x3, Mushroom Oil x2, Gleipnir Vines x2

Effect: Increases cold resistance for 4 minutes

Heatproof Elixir I

Recipe: Mullein Spices x2, Seaweed x1

Effect: Increases heat resistance for 2 minutes

Heatproof Elixir II

Recipe: Mullein Spices x3, Seaweed x2, Frozen Spruce Syrup x1

Effect: Increases heat resistance for 4 minutes

Waystone Potion

Recipe: Pine Cone x4, Grass x3, Midnight Yew Essence x2, Frozen Spruce Syrup x2

Effect: Recharges the player’s scared Waystone granting a safe return to the village

🛠 Hilo Vikings! 🛠

Tribes of Midgard will be undergoing maintenance tomorrow, August 5 at 8:00am EDT. We expect the maintenance to last for 2 hours.

During that time, players will not be able to join a game session, but will not be kicked from any session they are currently in. pic.twitter.com/H5pXQbpOAI — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) August 4, 2021

Repair Potion

Recipe: Spruce Needles x5, Butterbur Roots x4, Henbane Extract x3, Frozen Pine Bark x3

Effect: Repairs all items the player has equipped

Invincibility Soup

Recipe: Red Meat x6, Crab Shell x5, Mistletoe x4, Golden Horn x1

Effect: Makes the player invincible for 15 seconds

Edited by Nikhil Vinod