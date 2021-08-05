Tribes of Midgard: Consumables and Potions Guide

Potions and other consumables play a major role in the action survival RPG gameplay of Tribes of Midgard
Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard puts up to ten players in a co-op action survival world inspired by Nordic mythology. The players must gather resources and craft armor, weapons, tools, and other consumables to survive against the hordes of enemies.
There are many craftable consumables in Tribes of Midgard that grant the player a temporary boost or restore health.
Potions and other consumables in Tribes of Midgard
Tribes of the Midgard has many consumables, which can be classified into portions, elixirs, brews, and soups. Here are the consumables from Tribes of Midgard.
Health Potion I
Recipe: Maple Sap x1
Effect: Heals for 1,250 HP
Health Potion II
Recipe: Maple Sap x1, Mushroom Oil x1
Effect: Heals for 1,875 HP
Health Potion III
Recipe: Maple Sap x3, Mushroom Oil x2, Seaweed x1
Effect: Heals for 2,500 HP
Healing Brew
Recipe: Maple Sap x3, Mushroom Moon Bolts x2, Starlit Seaweed x1, Birch Water x1
Effect: Heals the player and nearby allies for 40 seconds.
Protecting Brew
Recipe: Rowan Berries x2, Crab Shell x1, Reptile Scale x1, Frozen Pine Bark x1
Effect: Increased protection for the player and nearby allies for 15 seconds.
Mana Elixir
Recipe: Mullein Spices x1, Butterbur Flowers x1, Rowan Berries x1
Effect: Replenishes Mana bar for 25 seconds
Speed Elixir
Recipe: Kingcup Nectar x3, Henbane Extract x2, Mushroom Moon Bolts x1
Effect: Increases speed for 60 seconds
Coldproof Elixir I
Recipe: Red Meat x3, Mushroom Oil x2
Effect: Increases cold resistance for 2 minutes
Coldproof Elixir II
Recipe: Red Meat x3, Mushroom Oil x2, Gleipnir Vines x2
Effect: Increases cold resistance for 4 minutes
Heatproof Elixir I
Recipe: Mullein Spices x2, Seaweed x1
Effect: Increases heat resistance for 2 minutes
Heatproof Elixir II
Recipe: Mullein Spices x3, Seaweed x2, Frozen Spruce Syrup x1
Effect: Increases heat resistance for 4 minutes
Waystone Potion
Recipe: Pine Cone x4, Grass x3, Midnight Yew Essence x2, Frozen Spruce Syrup x2
Effect: Recharges the player’s scared Waystone granting a safe return to the village
Repair Potion
Recipe: Spruce Needles x5, Butterbur Roots x4, Henbane Extract x3, Frozen Pine Bark x3
Effect: Repairs all items the player has equipped
Invincibility Soup
Recipe: Red Meat x6, Crab Shell x5, Mistletoe x4, Golden Horn x1
Effect: Makes the player invincible for 15 seconds