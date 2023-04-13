Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy announced for PC and consoles, to be published by THQ Nordic

The Trine series from developer Frozenbyte has surprisingly succeeded despite its underrated status. THQ Nordic has announced that they will publish the latest entry in the acclaimed action-platformer series. Called Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, this upcoming installment is set for Summer 2023. It is slated for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The gameplay aligns with the previous entries, as it is also a 2.5D platformer with action elements. Players will once again traverse vibrant locales and battle foes in hack & slash combat. With three varied characters to play as various physics-driven puzzles and challenging boss fights await.

What is Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy about?

Players step back into the shoes of the Heroes of Trine, the three returning protagonists from past games. This is the trio's biggest adventure yet, with more at stake than ever. With the threat of the Clockwork Army, the heroes also find that their powers are at stake. A series of brand-new villains also aim to take control of the magical kingdom and must be stopped at any cost.

Developer Frozenbyte pulls no punches with Trine 5: The Clockwork Conspiracy. It is the most visually striking and technically accomplished entry in theTrine saga thus far. The vibrant, richly detailed visuals encompass the forefront character models and distant backgrounds. As Pontius the Knight, Amadeus the Wizard, and Zoya the Thief, players will strategically employ their skills to overcome obstacles.

This brings us to the platformer gameplay. The series is renowned for its creative level design, bolstered by physics-influenced mechanics like Amadeus' telekinesis stacking boxes to reach a higher area. Or more complex scenarios, like using Pontius' brute strength to push a massive crate to activate a pressure plate. Or even Zoya's traversal abilities, like a grapple. This makes for unique platforming challenges, particularly when puzzles factor in. But overall, players will spend much time hopping across gaps and platforms and finding collectibles.

However, there is combat as well. Each of the three heroes has access to unique methods of dispatching foes, ranged or melee. Various skill tree upgrades also ensure further flexibility toward the player's preferred playstyle. This is key because the game also features larger-than-life boss battles. The developers promise more levels, puzzles, bosses, and more over previous entries - and gameplay will feature adaptive difficulty depending on the number of players.

That is right; players can partake in 3 player co-op to face a threat together as a hero. A cosmetic customization system further tops this to set yourself apart.

